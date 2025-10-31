VFW Gwinnett Post 5255: A Place to Belong, Serve, and Support

There’s a lot of heart tucked inside the brick walls at 368 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville. That’s the home of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Gwinnett Post 5255, a place where service, community, and camaraderie meet. Established in 1946, the post is now celebrating its 79th year of proudly supporting America’s heroes and the families who stand beside them.

At its core, VFW Post 5255 is about people helping people. Members have served all over the world, but they’re united by a shared mission here at home: to assist America’s past and present warriors and their families. Whether it’s offering expert guidance on benefits, navigating claims and services, or connecting veterans to vital resources, this post is a steady hand and a listening ear for those who’ve given so much.

However, the mission of VFW Post 5255 stretches far beyond those who wore the uniform. The VFW Auxiliary, composed of the immediate family members of the post’s Veterans, is a critical part of the organization. Their dedication, assistance, and selfless devotion to all Veterans and their families is awesome. They work closely with Gwinnett’s Veterans Center and the VA on important issues that affect us all.

But it’s not all paperwork and procedures; the Lawrenceville post is also known for its sense of community. Between cookouts, fundraisers, and social gatherings, there’s always something happening to bring people together. Families are at the heart of it all because VFW Post 5255 proudly believes that a strong home strengthens every veteran. They even extend that support to the next generation through youth scholarships, helping local students pursue their dreams while honoring the sacrifices of those who came before them.

If you’ve ever wondered what the VFW is really about, here’s your perfect chance to see for yourself! On Monday, November 11, the public is invited to join Post 5255 for a Veterans Day event from noon to 9 p.m. at their Lawrenceville headquarters. It’s a celebration dedicated to honoring service, sharing stories, and connecting with the men and women who’ve shaped our nation’s history one mission, one deployment, and one brave act at a time.

Whether you’re a veteran, a family member, or just someone who wants to show a little gratitude, you’ll find a warm welcome waiting at VFW Gwinnett Post 5255.