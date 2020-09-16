StillFire Brewing Releases New Beer, “The Legend”, For a Worthy Cause

StillFire Brewing created their newest beer called “The Legend”, in honor of Christopher

Miles, a graduate of North Gwinnett High School who passed away due to glioblastoma

in the spring of this year. The Suwanee brewery is releasing their new easy-drinking ale

at a fundraiser for the Our Friend Christopher memorial. The memorial was set up after

Christopher’s passing and will award scholarships to two North Gwinnett graduates

each year.

The fundraising event will take place at StillFire Brewing’s taproom on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 5 pm. A portion of all proceeds from “The Legend” 4-packs, full pours, and t-shirts will go to the Our Friend Christopher memorial.

Food trucks Baltimore Crab Cake Co. and Cattywampus Grill will be there, as well as live music from singer-songwriter Malachi Mills and “funky alternative” band Butt Neckid.

Christopher “The Legend” Miles is remembered for his love for, and loyalty to, his family

and friends and for his positive impact on the community around him. He was born and

raised in Suwanee and was an excellent athlete who was recognized for his

accomplishments in football and basketball.



In May 2019, Christopher graduated from North Gwinnett High School and was

diagnosed with glioblastoma only six days later. But he didn’t let that stop him from

completing his first semester of college at Georgia Southern University while going

through cancer treatment. Christopher was very driven and didn’t let his diagnosis hold

him back, saying, “This is just a bump in the road, life is meant to be lived.”



StillFire Brewing is proud to honor Christopher Miles and support Our Friend

Christopher, with their new ale, “The Legend”. Christopher’s name is featured on every

can of “The Legend”. The beer will be available in 4-packs and on tap.

For more information, Visit Stillfire Brewing.