Suit Up for Success!

Five years may not sound like a lifetime in the business world, but for Atlanta Business Connections (ABC), it’s been half a decade of forging relationships, sparking ideas, and proving that a well-timed handshake can be just as valuable as a business plan. And on September 13th, they’re inviting Gwinnett’s movers, shakers, and future rainmakers to toast that success at The Black Tie Gala at Ride Lounge.

This isn’t your average “exchange business cards and hope for the best” kind of night. The Black Tie Gala is part celebration, part strategic mingling session, and part lesson in how Gwinnett’s business community continues to evolve—and thrive—through the power of connection.

Why It Matters for Gwinnett

In a county that’s one of the fastest-growing economic engines in Georgia, relationships fuel results. ABC has spent five years connecting entrepreneurs with collaborators, investors, and mentors who not only help close deals but open doors. The gala is more than just a chance to get dressed up—it’s a snapshot of how far Gwinnett’s business ecosystem has come and where it’s headed next.

Here’s what to expect:

A crowd worth knowing: From start-up founders to seasoned executives, the guest list is packed with people who can take your LinkedIn network from “meh” to meaningful.

From start-up founders to seasoned executives, the guest list is packed with people who can take your LinkedIn network from “meh” to meaningful. A silent auction with heart: Proceeds benefit the Georgia Festival of Trees, which supports local charities and holiday magic across the state. Translation: you can bid on something fabulous and feel good about it!

Proceeds benefit the Georgia Festival of Trees, which supports local charities and holiday magic across the state. Translation: you can bid on something fabulous and feel good about it! A venue with style: Ride Lounge offers the kind of atmosphere that says, “Yes, I came here to network, but also to have a good time.”

Connection + Collaboration + Community Impact

Gwinnett’s business scene has never been about just chasing profits—it’s about building something sustainable, with roots deep enough to weather market shifts and branches wide enough to lift up the community. Events like The Black Tie Gala put that ethos on display. Whether you’re looking to form a partnership, find a mentor, or simply get inspired by what others are building, this is the room you want to be in.

Five years in, ABC has shown that success here isn’t built in isolation—it’s a team sport. On September 13th, the scoreboard will be lit with proof that Gwinnett’s business community is playing to win.

And if you’re wondering where the next big ideas, deals, and collaborations will come from—well, you might just find the answer somewhere between the champagne toast and the final auction bid!

Want more can’t-miss moments in Gwinnett’s business scene? Click the link, mark your calendar, and start pressing those suits—your next big connection might be one RSVP away! https://www.guidetogwinnett.com/community-organizations