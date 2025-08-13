Fair Flair is in the Air!

Gwinnett, dust off your boots and bring your stretchy pants—the Gwinnett County Fair is back September 11–21 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville. That’s 11 full days to eat your weight in funnel cakes, cheer on local talent, and maybe (just maybe) conquer the Ferris wheel without clutching the safety bar like it’s your last lifeline.

The county’s biggest fall tradition isn’t just a nostalgic nod to small-town fun—it’s a living, breathing showcase of our community’s grit, skill, and flavor. From the roar of the crowd to the scent of smoked turkey legs drifting through the grounds, the fair is a sensory overload in the best possible way!

More Than Corn Dogs & Carousel Rides

Sure, the fairgrounds will be packed with every neon-lit, gravity-defying contraption your inner thrill-seeker craves. But the fair’s real magic lies in the details.

Home & Garden Exhibits – From prize-winning produce and blooms to handcrafted décor and clever DIY projects, the Home & Garden Exhibits celebrate the skill, imagination, and hard work of local growers, makers, and green thumbs.

– From prize-winning produce and blooms to handcrafted décor and clever DIY projects, the Home & Garden Exhibits celebrate the skill, imagination, and hard work of local growers, makers, and green thumbs. Livestock Shows – Meet the local 4-H and FFA rockstars who raise champion goats, pigs, and cattle. (Fair warning: You may start daydreaming about backyard chickens.)

– Meet the local 4-H and FFA rockstars who raise champion goats, pigs, and cattle. (Fair warning: You may start daydreaming about backyard chickens.) Pageantry with Purpose – The fair’s multiple pageants aren’t just about crowns—they celebrate the ambition, talent, and community spirit of Gwinnett’s youth.

Why It’s the Don’t-Miss Event of the Season

In a county as diverse and fast-growing as Gwinnett, the fair offers a rare kind of gathering place. It’s where you’ll run into old classmates in line for fried Oreos, bump into your neighbor’s cousin’s goat in the livestock barn, and watch kids beam with pride over their blue-ribbon-winning pumpkin.

It’s the kind of event that reminds us that—despite the traffic and the rapid development—Gwinnett still knows how to slow down and savor a good time. And with 11 days on the calendar, you’ve got options: make it a Saturday night tradition, sneak in on a weekday for smaller crowds, or go all-in with a season pass and call it “research.”

So grab your friends, your family, and your appetite. The fairgrounds are calling, and they’ve saved you a seat—probably next to the guy juggling corn dogs!

When the Ferris wheel stops spinning, keep the fun going—find your next outing in The Guide to Gwinnett! https://www.guidetogwinnett.com/festivals