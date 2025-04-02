Summer’s Loading in Gwinnett

We’re officially in that weird in-between season where it’s warm enough for patio weather but not quite “why-is-the-sidewalk-melting” hot. Which makes now the perfect time to peek ahead and get your summer calendar in order—before it fills up with last-minute road trips and questionable group texts.

From sunflower strolls to wine tastings, fitness classes to salsa nights, Gwinnett’s summer lineup is already shaping up. Here’s your early look at what’s worth bookmarking now.

Weekly “We Don’t Wanna Go Home!” Wins

These events hit on repeat, so you’ve got options built into your week:

CrossFit on the Green

Thursdays starting April 4 | 9 AM | Peachtree Corners Town Center.

Free outdoor workouts led by CrossFit PPG. Whether you’re new to burpees or already own wrist wraps, this is your Thursday morning wake-up call.

Latin Dance Night at Social Fox Brewing

Thursdays | 7–10 PM | Norcross

Free lessons, good vibes, and craft beer. Come solo or bring friends—you’ll leave with moves and maybe a few new contacts.

Music Bingo at Truck and Tap

Mondays | 7:30–10 PM | Downtown Duluth

Swap your usual Monday night scroll-fest for ABBA, beer, and bar tab prizes.

$5 Pours + Discount Growler Fills at Cultivation Brewery

Mondays + Tuesdays | 4–8 PM | Norcross

Fresh rotating brews at a summer-friendly price. Bring a friend or just your thirst.

Mark These for May & June

A few events worth writing in pen—not pencil.

Sunflower Maze at Buford Corn Maze

May 31–July 6 | 10 AM–7 PM Daily | $13–$16

Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Towering sunflowers, family fun, and plenty of spots for that golden-hour photo.

Grandeur Tour + Tasting at Chateau Elan

Mondays + Wednesdays | 4–6 PM | $90

Eight wines, one cheese plate, and a guided tour through the vineyards. It’s summer sophistication at its finest.

Call It a Warm-Up for Summer

The heat’s coming—but so is the fun. Whether you’re getting outside, learning something new, or just working your way through Gwinnett’s brewery circuit, this is your sign to get a head start on summer plans.

Want more where that came from? Find even more local events at www.guidetogwinnett.com/arts-entertainment.