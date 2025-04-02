Gwinnett Gets Grilling

Somewhere in your neighborhood, a dad just started power-washing his patio while wearing Crocs and a sense of purpose. You know what that means—it’s time to fire up the grill!

But if your own setup involves a wobbly leg and a lighter that hasn’t sparked since 2019, it might be time for an upgrade. Especially considering how ridiculous grills have gotten lately—in a good way. We’re talking smart tech, serious heat, and enough upgrades to make your stovetop feel a little underqualified.

Pellets, Probes, and the Grills That Do the Most

Grills these days aren’t just fancier. They’re smarter, hotter, and way more helpful than anything you wheeled out in 2010. Whether you grill on weekends or run your backyard like it’s a Michelin test kitchen, here’s what’s catching fire lately.

Pellet smokers : Fill the hopper, set your temp, and let it ride. You get steady heat, wood-fired flavor, and zero flare-ups—some even let you control everything from your phone.

: Fill the hopper, set your temp, and let it ride. You get steady heat, wood-fired flavor, and zero flare-ups—some even let you control everything from your phone. Smart grills : Speaking of phones… Tech has made its way to the patio. The Brisk It Zelos 450 comes with Wi-Fi and AI that helps guide your cook, so you can focus on the playlist and the cooler instead of constantly checking the meat.

: Speaking of phones… Tech has made its way to the patio. The Brisk It Zelos 450 comes with Wi-Fi and AI that helps guide your cook, so you can focus on the playlist and the cooler instead of constantly checking the meat. Upgraded gas grills : Don’t underestimate gas. New models like Weber’s SPIRIT line and the Genesis E-325 offer better heat control, searing zones, and multi-burner setups for those of us juggling steaks, squash, and maybe a toddler at the same time.

: Don’t underestimate gas. New models like Weber’s SPIRIT line and the Genesis E-325 offer better heat control, searing zones, and multi-burner setups for those of us juggling steaks, squash, and maybe a toddler at the same time. Kamado-style cookers: These ceramic cookers retain heat like nobody’s business. Great for smoking, roasting, searing, and even baking. The Kamado Joe vs. Big Green Egg debate lives on, but either one will turn heads at the cookout.

Chances are, if you’re thinking about a new grill, you’ve also side-eyed that patio setup. Maybe it’s time for a built-in fridge. Maybe just a prep space that isn’t your kid’s old craft table. Now you’re suddenly inspired to redo the whole backyard… But we’ll save that rabbit hole for another story!

Where to Shop Local and Grill Big

If you’re thinking about an upgrade, Gwinnett’s got some standout spots that know their way around flame and flavor:

Playing with Fire BBQ Emporium (Suwanee): High-end grills, smokers, spices, and tools—plus expert advice from folks who live and breathe BBQ.

JR Bolton Services (Sugar Hill): Specializes in premium gas grills and custom outdoor kitchen builds. Great for anyone ready to turn the patio into a full-on cooking zone.

North Atlanta Fireplace Grill & Patio (Peachtree Corners): A wide range of grills, accessories, and patio pieces—ideal if you’re aiming to upgrade your setup inside and out.

If your grill’s looking rough or your tools haven’t seen daylight since your last block party, take the hint. Check out www.guidetogwinnett.com/electronics-stores to find more businesses to get you cookout ready!