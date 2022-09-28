NEW PODCAST! Surviving Bear Markets with Roger S Green

It’s the season of the bear and it’s time to figure out how to prepare for hibernation. In this case, it’s the stocks and bonds going down for the proverbial winter. So what is a Bear Market and what do you do during one? As each new chapter begins, there are wise decisions to be made when it comes to finances. In this discussion with Roger S. Green from Green Financial Resources we talk about how to stay afloat in a market where investment prices are sinking. There is a lot to think about, and knowing what’s to be expected can help you be ready for what is coming next.



“Your Green” is a new video and audio podcast where we cover a different topic related to your personal financial fitness. Each month we will talk with Roger S Green as he shares the knowledge he’s acquired from helping individuals and small business owners do more with their money for the last 35 years.



In this month’s episode, we talk through how to prepare and strategize in order to weather the Bear Market and be optimistic about it all!

Listen here as we talk with Roger about YOUR GREEN, and subscribe so you never miss an episode!

Roger Green is an Investment Advisor Representative offering Securities and advisory services through Cetera Advisors LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity. Roger Green is located at 3700 CRESTWOOD PKWY STE 140, DULUTH, GA 30096. 770-931-1414. For a comprehensive review of your personal situation, always consult with a tax or legal advisor. Neither Cetera Advisors LLC nor any of its representatives may give legal or tax advice. All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. A diversified portfolio does not assure a profit or protect against loss in a declining market. These examples mentioned are hypothetical only, and do not represent the actual performance of any particular investments. Investments in securities do not offer a fixed rate of return. Principal, yield and/or share price will fluctuate with changes in market conditions and when sold or redeemed, you may receive more or less than originally invested. Dollar-cost averaging will not guarantee a profit or protect you from loss but may reduce your average cost per share in a fluctuating market. To qualify for the tax-free and penalty-free withdrawal or earnings, a Roth IRA must be in place for at least five tax years, and the distribution must take place after age 59½ or due to death, disability, or a first time home purchase (up to a $10,000 lifetime maximum). Depending on state law, Roth IRA distributions may be subject to state taxes. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the funds carefully before investing in mutual funds. The prospectus contains this and other information about the funds. Contact our office to obtain a prospectus, which should be read carefully before investing or sending money. Best of Gwinnett winners are chosen via voting and editors’ input, & opinions are vetted with the use of other available information. Awards and inclusion in lists cannot be considered a guarantee of future performance or success.