Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) has named Steven Blagg its 2023-24 Media Clerk of the Year. The award recognizes a media clerk who, through individual leadership and sustained effort, has made exceptional contributions to the operations of effective school library programs.

Blagg, who works at Osborne Middle School, enjoys connecting with students, which he believes helps foster a love for learning and exploration. Like his students, he reads young adult books so that he can recommend titles as well as build connections with students through conversations. He explains, “I always greet students with a warm smile and engage them in conversation about the book they are reading.”

In addition to fulfilling everyday responsibilities, Blagg highlights books and events with displays, updates the student web app, assists teachers with instructional needs, and partners with parent volunteers. He says he enjoys the daily interactions with all patrons and the sense of family at Osborne Middle School.

“It is rewarding when students tell me that the media center is their favorite spot in the school,” Blagg shares.

Deborah Mosley, the library media specialist at Osborne Middle, nominated Blagg. She says Blagg is a joy to work with. “Steven is an asset to the media center and the entire school,” Mosley shares. “He is open and accepting of everyone who walks through the door and has built a rapport with the entire school community. He is irreplaceable.”

Blagg says he is thankful for the opportunity to work with students and staff who inspire him to improve every day and honored to be recognized for his work. “I want to exceed the expectations of our teachers and staff by providing the resources they need to best support teaching and learning,” Blagg explains. “And to be acknowledged with this award is a reminder that my role is valued and important.”