The Flavor Map of Gwinnett County!

Gwinnett’s food scene is having a serious glow-up. From brunch that moonlights as cocktail hour to wine bars that feel more like community living rooms, there’s a new wave of flavor reshaping the county one local plate at a time.

Plates, Pours, and Hidden Doors

Lawrenceville kicks things off with Giovanni’s Pizza, a hometown classic from Cumming now serving up hand-tossed pies, wings, and burgers on Duluth Highway. It’s casual, family-friendly, and exactly the kind of place where “pizza night” turns into a weekly ritual.

Up in Suwanee, Bloom Room is the talk of Town Center. The dual-concept spot serves bright breakfast and brunch by day, then flips the switch for dinner and drinks by night, complete with a tucked-away speakeasy that locals whisper about like a well-kept secret. Just down the street, Unwine’d & Tap brings a relaxed rhythm with its rotating wines, craft brews, and small bites…because sometimes, you just need a little music and a long pour!

Over in Peachtree Corners, Dahlia’s Restaurant & Porch is quietly staking its claim as the Southern-cuisine anchor in Town Center. With dishes like fried green tomatoes, shrimp & grits, and chicken pot pie, it leans into nostalgia without feeling stuck in time. And if you haven’t dined at Stäge Kitchen & Bar yet, consider this your nudge! It’s a global-inspired standout where the atmosphere is as artful as the plating.

Sip Spots Worth the Trip

Wine lovers, take note: Gwinnett’s glass is definitely half full! The Cozy Cork in Grayson offers soft lighting, charcuterie boards, and a pace that practically demands exhaling. Meanwhile, Cork It, with locations in both Downtown Buford and Braselton, has perfected the pour-your-own experience, letting guests explore curated wines by the ounce in a sleek, social setting that feels both upscale and approachable.

From pizza nights to patio pours, Gwinnett’s dining map keeps expanding in all the right ways. It’s not just about new restaurants…it’s about the people, the plates, and the places that make every corner of the county worth exploring.

Find your next favorite spot at guidetogwinnett.com/food-drink!