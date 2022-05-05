The Mansions at Gwinnett Park: Vibrant Community & Comprehensive Care to Help You Thrive!

When it’s time for you or your loved one to join a continuum of care retirement community, it’s not just about finding somewhere that checks all your boxes – you want to find a superior community where you’ll truly thrive! The Mansions at Gwinnett Park achieves both while offering world class amenities, engaging programs, and beautiful, luxurious communities, built to exceed your needs and accommodate your interests.

Whether you’re seeking 55+ independent living or assisted living and memory care, The Mansions at Gwinnett Park provides industry recognized, award-winning communities for both, conveniently located on their gorgeous new Lawrenceville campus.

The Mansions Senior Independent Living community brings residents the freedom and variety to enjoy an active, invigorating, and all-inclusive lifestyle. Its stunning new apartments, cozy cottages and modern villas are completely maintenance-free, so you can spend your days however you wish – whether that’s enjoying a packed itinerary of enriching community events, taking advantage of the world-class amenities, or just enjoying life at your own speed!

If your loved one is beginning to struggle with the tasks of daily living, such as bathing, dressing, meal preparation, and housekeeping, their Assisted Living community (located at the 2450 Buford address) is here to help. The Mansions’ caring staff provide discreet, warm 24-hour assistance and sincere encouragement to help seniors experience a richer, more fulfilling lifestyle than they would while living alone.

In Gwinnett Park’s Memory Care community (located in the Assisted Living building) their kind and qualified care professionals will treat you or your loved one like family and are deeply invested in resident’s health and safety. They provide comprehensive therapies, wellness programs and specialized dementia care programs to help you to have the best life experience.

Schedule a visit with The Mansions at Gwinnett Park today and see if their caring, respected communities are the right fit for you or your loved one!

The Mansions at Gwinnett Park – Senior Independent Living

MansionsSeniorLiving.com/Mansions-Gwinnett-Park/

470-397-3961

2400 Buford Dr

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

The Mansions at Gwinnett Park – Assisted Living and Memory Care

TheMansionsatGwinnettPark.com

770-901-2477

2450 Buford Dr

Lawrenceville, GA 30043