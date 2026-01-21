The historic Enterprise Roller Mill is your gateway to all things Braselton. Explore local attractions, find unique keepsakes and discover the town’s rich history through our museum. Whether you’re here for a day or a lifetime, The Mill offers the perfect start to your Braselton adventure.

Welcome Center – Plan your next Braselton adventure with the help of our knowledgeable staff and a copy of our destination guide.

Museum – Travel back to the early 1900s and learn how bushels of wheat and corn were made into flour and cornmeal in this historic mill built in 1900 by the Braselton Brothers.

Market – Take a piece of Braselton wherever you go — shop our curated collection of souvenirs, gifts and accessories.

Visit Us

Visit, shop and explore from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Monday-Friday at 16 Frances St. in downtown Braselton, as well as select evenings and weekends for special events, such as the Braselton’s annual holiday festival and monthly Braselton Trolley Historic Downtown Tours, which include admission to the museum. For event information and updates, follow @ExploreBraselton on Facebook and Instagram.

The welcome center and market are located on the main level of the structure; both are ADA compliant. Due to the preservation of the mill’s original floor plan, accessibility to the museum is limited. The upper levels of the 2.5-story museum are accessible via stairs only.

More ways to explore Braselton

Download a Destination Guide to discover dining, shopping, events and more.

Explore at your own speed—browse our itineraries and let Braselton’s unique blend of energy and relaxation create an unforgettable experience tailored just for you.

Learn More

Today, the Enterprise Roller Mill stands as a testament to Braselton’s agricultural heritage, welcoming visitors to explore its storied past and promising a glimpse into the town’s rich history.

