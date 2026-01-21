Looking for Opportunities to Advance your Career?

Did you know you can earn a degree from the University of Georgia in Gwinnett? No need to drive to Athens, you can do so at our convenient campus located just off I-85 and Sugarloaf at 2530 Sever Road.

With our flexible class schedules, you can of earn your advanced degree while working full-time. Known as UGA’s Professional Graduate Campus, this location serves graduate students enrolled in advanced degree programs.

Professors come from the flagship UGA campus in Athens, and many programs also feature accomplished professionals who teach as adjunct faculty. About 500 students attend classes each semester across five colleges and schools, offering 11 distinct graduate programs.

New this year, UGA Gwinnett is proud to introduce the Elementary Education Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) degree program – specifically designed for provisionally certified teachers seeking to earn full certification while continuing to work in the classroom. For a complete list of all programs and degree offerings, visit gwinnett.uga.edu.

UGA Gwinnett also provides professional certificates and training programs for public servants such as Department of Transportation employees, firefighters, and law enforcement officers. With offerings such as the Certified Public Manager course and the Small Business Development Center, UGA Gwinnett serves as a vital resource for working professionals across multiple sectors.

Have questions? Call us at 678-985-6802 or schedule a visit and explore how we can help advance your education, career, and community impact.

The University of Georgia Gwinnett Campus

University of Georgia

Gwinnett Campus

2530 Sever Road, Suite 100

Lawrenceville, GA 30043