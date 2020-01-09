The New Guide To Gwinnett Podcast!

Welcome to Gwinnett Magazine’s Guide To Gwinnett Podcast, the audio experience for Best of Gwinnett. We’re excited to launch this new Podcast along side the brand new, bigger than ever, 2020 Guide To Gwinnett print edition! We’re just getting started but booking new guests each day! Make sure to reach out if you have an interest in being on the show!

Today on the show we talk to Chris Ouimet, owner of the Main Street Deli. Located in Buford, Georgia on Main Street. Join us as we talk about everywhere from New York, L.A., South Florida, all of the stops on Chris’s way to the culture creating capital which is Gwinnett County, Georgia. We talk about how and why he came to Buford to make a home both for his family and The Main Street Deli. We talk about life, tradegy, love, loss, salami, gluten free diets and Chris’s favorite charity, The Jackson County Brevet, founded for his daughter.

When the train whistle blows, Gwinnett Magazine’s Guide To Gwinnett donates $50 to the guest’s favorite cause. This week the train whistle blows for The Jackson County Brevet… check them out here… https://www.jacksonbrevet.com