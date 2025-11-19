The Spirit(s) of Christmas Take the Stage

There is something special about the way downtown Norcross does the holidays. The lights glow a little warmer, the shops feel a little cozier, and every block seems to hum with small-town charm. Tucked right into the heart of it all is Lionheart Theatre, the kind of intimate community space where the seats are close, the performers are local, and the storytelling feels personal in the best way. This December, the theatre is leaning all the way into festive fun with Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Norcross Christmas Show, running December 11 through 21 at 10 College Street. Buy tickets here to grab your seat before the holiday rush.

This isn’t your standard Dickens retelling. It is a spirited twist that blends humor, music, and a few Norcross-flavored surprises that make the whole experience feel fresh without losing the heart of the original tale. Families will love the warmth and whimsy woven into every scene. Theatre lovers will appreciate the talent coming from a cast that lives, works, and plays right here in Gwinnett. And anyone who appreciates a good laugh wrapped inside a feel-good story will walk out with a little more holiday cheer than they walked in with.

A Holiday Night Out in Norcross

Here is what makes this show a seasonal standout:

• A cozy, close-up theatre experience where every seat feels like the best seat in the house

• A playful, music-filled version of Scrooge that keeps the classic charm but adds modern wit

• Local performers whose energy and heart make the story feel rooted right here in the community

• A location steps from the restaurants, shops, and twinkling streets of historic downtown Norcross

Walking into Lionheart during the holidays feels like stepping into a hometown postcard. The lobby buzzes with neighbors greeting each other. The stage glows with festive lights. The performance itself strikes that just-right balance of sentimental and silly, which makes it perfect for multi-generational outings or a night out with friends. It is the kind of show where you leave smiling, humming, and maybe even planning a return visit.

If you are looking for a holiday tradition that captures both the spirit and the “spirits” of Christmas, Norcross has you covered. Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Norcross Christmas Show delivers the heart, the humor, and the gathering-place feel that makes this season shine.

