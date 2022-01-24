Top 10 Stresses that High Schoolers Face (& Their Solutions)

Written by Zeal Dobariya, Converge multimedia journalism intern and senior at Gwinnett School of Math, Science & Technology (GSMST)

There are many things that cause teens to worry and stress. These topics are often normalized in today’s society, which can make them hard to overcome.

School Demands

School is one of the main factors that cause stress for teenagers. School is the main component for most teenagers and requires the majority of their time. It can stressful when you realize that you have to study for three tests the next day, when you just finished many other assignments for the classes. It can be very overwhelming.

To decrease the stress teens face around school, they should plan and not procrastinate completing their assignments. By using either a written or digital calendar, they can plan what they have to do in the coming weeks.

Negative Thoughts about Themselves

Teens are very active on social media platforms. By being that active on social media, it

can cause them to create unrealistic standards of beauty. The celebrities that we see on social media are considered the beauty standard, and teens want to be a part of that beauty standard. This can cause them to look down on themselves, which causes them to overthink and worry.

To limit these negative thoughts, they should limit the amount of time spent on social media. Instead, teens can do an activity that has nothing to do with technology such as going on a walk, painting something or reading a book.

Problems with Friends

Sometimes fights can occur with between friends at school. This can cause you to stress over whether you are going to be able to resolve the conflict that has been created.

In order to avoid this, you need to clear any misconceptions you have with your friends and try to solve the problem as quickly as possible.

Applying to College

Applying to college is one of the biggest factors that cause stress. Not only is there stress when you think about whether you are going to get into the school, but there is also stress when thinking about what other people will say if you go to a certain school. There are some people that will look down on you if you go to a regular state school instead of going to an Ivy League school.

In the long run, you have to think about what will make you the happiest and the most successful. Try not to overthink about others’ opinions.

Family Conflict

Sometimes your family members do not understand you fully, which can make you feel frustrated. This can cause fights and further conflict to occur.

In order to avoid this, you should explain to your parents what you are trying to do and what you want to do. This can help them to see your perspective and better understand the specific aspects in which they can improve.

Lack of Sleep

Due to all the activities that teens have to do, it can often cause them to lose sleep. Sleep is one of the main factors that teens seem to disregard. Staying up to do homework assignments is very common, especially in high school. Due to the lack of sleep, teens feel like even the smallest of tasks are overwhelming.

In order to increase the hours of sleep a teen receives, they should not procrastinate on their work. Taking time each day to work on larger projects will help a student out in the long run.

Taking the SAT or ACT

The SAT and ACT are long standardized tests that teenagers dread taking. Both of them take well over three hours and need intensive studying and preparation. This can cause teens to worry about the end result and the amount of time they need to study for the test.

To avoid stress, the teen should create a schedule that helps them stay on track.

Extracurriculars

Many teens play sports or do other extracurricular activities in addition to school. It can be stressful to manage schoolwork with the extracurriculars you have to participate in. If you play a sport, you may have the pressure of needing to do your best for your teammates and your coach. Extracurriculars are meant to be fun activities that you do as a hobby, so you try to only do activities that you have a genuine interest in.

To balance extracurriculars with the schoolwork you are given, you need to organize your priorities and plan accordingly.

Moving to a New Area

Moving from a place that you have grown roots in can make you feel upset and create

anxiety. You are moving away from the things that you have always known. Also, talking to new people can be intimidating.

A way to reduce the anxiety that is caused by moving is to take things slowly. It can take time to adapt to your surroundings, so be patient and don’t rush to really understand everything.

Public Speaking

Public speaking is one of the most nerve-racking things students have to do. All people tend to get nervous when they have to speak in public, whether that be ordering something at a restaurant or giving a presentation in front of a group of people. Teens can tend to feel more stressed than adults.

To help reduce the anxiety that the students feel, they should try practicing what they are going to say in front of a smaller group of people.