Yum! Top Pizza Recommendations from Someone who Eats It Every Week

Written by Jaiden Arada, Converge multimedia journalism intern and senior at Cherokee Bluff High School

My family does not have a lot of traditions, but the best out of the few is “Pizza Fridays.” Almost every Friday for the past year, my family of four has had pizza for dinner. This might sound unhealthy, but it’s one of our favorite bonding experiences! This tradition started when my dad saw someone on Facebook rating different pizzas across the country. While we don’t eat nationwide, the tradition gives us something to look forward to at the end of the week. Although we technically have the same food, the place we get it from varies each week. From making it from scratch to ordering delivery to eating at a pizzeria, we’ve almost done it all!

If you’re making it from home, my favorite way to make it is with Publix brand pizza dough. Their dough is always fluffy and makes for a thicker-crusted pizza. Extra mozzarella—my personal favorite cheese—always helps. It is rare that we ever make the pizza from scratch, but our favorite store-bought pizza is Paul Newman’s. It’s a thin crust guaranteed to taste like a brick oven-cooked pizza every time, with a nice, crunchy crust.

If you’re craving delivery, our favorite pizza chain is Marco’s, and our favorite menu item is their thin crust pizza. I always get pepperoni because it’s my favorite pizza topping, but my parents will have mushrooms, green peppers, sometimes sausage and each pizza always has extra cheese on top. The corners are always the best part because they have just the right amount of crunch and cheese. They are always pretty quick too, so it is great if you’re in a hurry.

If you’re looking to go out to eat, my top suggestion is Sliced. There are two nearby locations—one in Flowery Branch and one in Hoschton—and my favorite is the Hoschton location. It’s small but their slices are huge! They cook their pizza in a brick oven and have super friendly service. A new place my family and I recently tried was Peyton’s Pie Company. They’re located in old Flowery Branch and they have all kinds of specialty pizzas. Everything from a New York style to a margherita pizza is all super tasty. If you’re not a pizza person, they have other options too, like my brother’s favorite meatball sub.

My personal favorite out of all from this list so far is Sliced, but the coolest pizza place I have been to in this area is called Your Pie. At Your Pie, they make your pizza in front of you (modeled similar to a Subway) and it’s your own personal pan, so you can make it any way that you like. They have different kinds of sauces and a plethora of toppings that will make your personal pan truly unique. I hope that this article helps new pizza eaters find the pizza place that is best for them!