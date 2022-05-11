Total Pro Roofing: ‘It’s Our Goal to Earn Your Trust’

Whether you need a simple leak repair, roof damage restoration or full-on roof replacement, Total Pro Roofing brings the total package: comprehensive, quality services, fair and square prices and renowned customer service you can trust. Based in Grayson and serving homeowners from Atlanta to Athens, Total Pro Roofing has been proud to call Gwinnett home as they’ve made a name for themselves across Northeast Georgia.

Total Pro Roofing’s experienced and certified contractors start every job with the goal to earn your trust and build a lasting relationship you can count on. After all, your roof is the main thing protecting everything you hold dear, so Total Pro Roofing knows how important it is to keep you roof top-notch shape all year round.

Total Pro Roofing’s various services include:

Roofing repairs

Roofing replacement

Roofing restoration

Siding

Gutters

Exterior and interior painting

Insurance claims

Financing

Warranty

The award-winning Total Pro Roofing has won Best of Gwinnett six years in a row, and

they are NRCA & GARCA members with an A+ BBB rating. They also take quality

seriously as CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMasters and Owens Corning Preferred

Contractors. Total Pro Roofing is one of the few companies in the state to complete the voluntary roofing licensing program, which exceeds the standard business license requirement, and they are fully insured.

So, make sure your roof is ready for this season and every season with the friendly, acclaimed service and reliable roofers at Total Pro Roofing! Visit TotalProRoofing.com or call 770-624-1009 to learn more or schedule an inspection.

Total Pro Roofing

TotalProRoofing.com

770-624-1009

office@totalproroofing.com

80 Grayson Industrial Pkwy

Grayson, GA 30017