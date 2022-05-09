Care Designed for You. Life Defined by You.

Every detail of Village Park Peachtree Corners works intelligently and dynamically to create a lifestyle and community focused on social, physical, and mental wellbeing. Keeping home around the corner, Village Park Peachtree Corners provides all of the comforts and services of premier senior living within minutes of The Forum and other local shopping, dining, and entertainment favorites.

Warm and welcoming, we foster a supportive network of friends, neighbors, and team members. Thoughtful interactions organically develop in the hallways that weave through the amenities including the theater, the library, and the newly renovated bistro and dining room. Residents with a diverse range of interests enjoy a robust offering of events, activities, and resident-led organizations. In creating instant connections, our continued purpose often overflows into the city we love. Whether it’s honorary visits from the mayor, energizing fitness classes, or giving back to the community at large, there is always something to elevate your experience.

Our community is licensed as assisted living throughout our main campus enabling us to easily convert your independent home to assisted – no moving, no waiting. This allows you the opportunity to age in place independently or with a spouse while developing lasting relationships with neighbors and community team members in a home that adapts to your needs.

We believe care should be a catalyst, not a conundrum. That’s why our compassionate care staff provides customized care plans and regular wellness assessments to stay a step ahead. Our personalized care enhances communication and care experience, giving you peace of mind and freedom to spend time the way you want.

At Village Park Peachtree Corners, you can have the care, supportive community, and elegant lifestyle that fits your needs for today and tomorrow. Discover your Unexpected Happiness and schedule your tour today by calling (770) 416-0502. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Learn more at VillageParkPeachtreeCorners.com.