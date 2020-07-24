What is a “Loaded” Tea?

A new food trend has made it’s way to Gwinnett County: Loaded Teas! Over the past few months, loaded teas have been the talk of our timelines and conversations. A few shops in Gwinnett have opened their doors specializing in these bight-colored drinks that so many of us have grown to love.

So… what the heck is a “Loaded” Tea?

Well, it’s not your typical Southern Sweet Tea! Loaded teas are brightly colored flavored drinks packed with antioxidants and vitamins. Most we’ve seen claim to have no sugar, only around 25 calories, some caffeine & include ginseng and guarana for hunger control and mental focus.



With names like “Captain America” and “Bahama Mama” these teas might be the perfect fruity substitute for your afternoon cup of joe.

Here’s a roundup of some shops serving loaded tea around Gwinnett:

Green City Nutrition 2033 Buford Hwy NE, Buford, GA 30518

Gwinnett Nutrition 1121 Grayson Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30045

Fire Side Nutrition 1152 Auburn Rd, Dacula, GA 30019