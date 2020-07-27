World’s Largest online consignment store coming to Gwinnett

thredUP, the world’s largest fashion resale platform is bringing 700 jobs and $28.7M in capital investment to Gwinnett!

thredUP’s 270,000 square-foot facility, located off Horizon Drive in unincorporated Gwinnett County, will serve as the company’s fifth, and largest, distribution center. thredUP’s distribution centers receive thousands of thredUP clean out bags from closets across America. thredUP’s resale engine can price, photograph and distribute unique SKUs – or one-of-a-kind items – with unmatched efficiency. This location will allow the company to further scale its operating platform.

“We are thrilled to open our newest distribution center and expand our footprint in Gwinnett County,” said John Voris, Head of Operations Innovation, thredUP. “As we continue to scale thredUP’s marketplace, our operations are at the core of what we do. Investing in this space will help us continue powering resale at scale, delighting our customers and inspiring the next generation of consumers to think secondhand first.”

In August 2019, thredUP announced $175M in funding, bringing the company’s total capital raised to more than $300M. This funding is fueling a new wave of growth and platform expansion for thredUP, including the opening of the Gwinnett distribution center, empowering the company to further pave the way for an era of circular fashion.

“I would like to thank thredUP for expanding their investment in Georgia, and Partnership Gwinnett for continuing to support the company’s success,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The state’s unparalleled logistics network, strong workforce and supportive partnerships continue to attract innovative companies and opportunities for Georgians.”

thredUP plans to employ over 200 people at this new location by the end of 2020, and over 700 people by the end of 2021.

“Gwinnett County is proud to see thredUP’s growth and renewed investment in the community,” said Gwinnett County Commission Chair Charlotte Nash. “They are a part of a strong ecosystem of logistics leaders who have found Gwinnett to have the ideal environment for their business to thrive.”

thredUP owns and operates the largest automated garment-on-hanger facilities in the world. Last year, the company redistributed its 100Mth item displacing 870K tons of C02 and $7.5B in total retail value.

Director, Business Retention & Expansion, Deven Cason, represented Partnership Gwinnett in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Jackson EMC on the project expansion.

“This announcement is another example of how Gwinnett’s strong business climate and top tier workforce continue to draw industry leaders to invest in the community,” said Cason. “We look forward to thredUPs continued success and growth in Gwinnett.”

To learn more about thredUP, please visit www.thredup.com.