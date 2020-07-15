What’s Your Summer Cup of Courage?

If you’re anything like me, your favorite part about summer isn’t the long days or burying your toes in the sand on your long awaited week at the beach…don’t get me wrong those things are nice, but what I look forward to is the summer drink menus.

I don’t know what it is about the months of June through August that make people want to drink botanical flavors, but it’s a trend I am 100% here for. From coffee, tea, to cocktails – the drinks are getting colder and sweeter in Gwinnett, and you have to check out these new local flavors!

Tradewind Coffee

“Cafe Palmer”

Green City Nutrition

“Jimmy Buffet”

Rushing Trading Company

“Sugar Hill Smash”

Tradewind Coffee: “Cafe Palmer” Our friends at Tradewind Coffee are brewing a “Cafe Palmer” similar to an Arnold Palmer, which combines their house cold brew and refreshing lemonade. I know what you are thinking, “Coffee..and…lemonade? Together? In one cup? No thank you.” But trust me, drop the Minute Maid and give it a try – it’s the perfect summer wake-me-up.

Green City Nutrition: “Jimmy Buffet” Loaded tea shops have found their way to Gwinnett County at Green City Nutrition, just minutes from downtown Buford. If you are new to the game, the purpose of loaded teas is to drink something that not only tastes good, but offers health benefits as well. For all of you having post-vacation withdraws, the Jimmy Buffet tea is a sip of beach nostalgia. Loaded with antioxidants and vitamins, the Jimmy Buffet tea promotes collagen production, produces healthy skin, and gives you an added boost of energy. 5 o’clock will be here before you know it.

Rushing Trading Company: “Sugar Hill Smash” When coffee and tea aren’t doing the trick – you might need to sip on something a little stronger. Lucky for you, Rushing Trading Co., located in downtown Sugar Hill, has the perfect cocktail menu. Lavender mimosas, Irish coffee, and their traditional Summer blackberry bourbon cocktail, the “Sugar Hill Smash” are sure to liven up your weekend brunch.