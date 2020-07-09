The Gwinnett Podcast – 2020 The Road So Far

As we get ready to Think Work and Rally our way into the next half of the year lets look back at some of the most inspiration advice that has come from the guests on The Gwinnett Podcast!

Most businesses are sitting back and waiting to see what happens next, but not you… you know communication is now more important than ever! That means that podcasting has become more important than ever! All year long we’ve seen The Gwinnett Podcast audience actively respond to the positive, real and honest conversations with local businesses that we continue to share on the show. They think it’s just great to hear stories from fellow Gwinnett leaders and get their thoughts, advice, and the cup of courage needed for their own journey! To be a guest on the podcast please send us an email HERE.

These are some of our favorite moments from 2020.

Larry Talbert

Talbert Insurance Services

It all started with a magic wallet. Perhaps that sounds like the hook to a science fiction or fantasy novel, but for Larry Talbert, owner of Talbert Insurance Services, there’s no better opener to describe the journey of his life. This interview is all about following your whimsy!

Mike Hall

Georgia Furniture Mart

Mike Hall is the founder of Georgia Furniture Mart and he knows what it’s like to change your business model and even rebrand when necessary. Georgia Furniture Mart was formerly Underpriced Furniture. So, if you’re just getting into the pivot mindset, listen and learn in this pivot masterclass!

Peggy Slappey

Peggy Slappey Properties

Peggy Slappey. 30 year Expert Real Estate Veteran. Listen as Peggy explains how the 2020 housing outlook compares to the economic recession of 2008. Some wise words for buyers and sellers that make for good advice in any season!

Dr. Rebecca Williams

Maternal Gynerations

No matter when it happens, becoming a parent is full of emotions. So, what is it like for the Moms that are having babies during a pandemic! That is a fear that our guests Dr. Edmund Kim and Dr. Rebecca Williams of Maternal Gynerations help their moms with everyday!

Dr. Erik Belinfante

Atlanta Oral and Facial Surgery

Dr. Erik Belinfante talks about all the changes going on with their practice which has 23 offices all across the metro-Atlanta area! In 2020, Atlanta Oral and Facial Surgery continues to give back to the community and serve patients with the same passion that has always made them great!

Cindy Robbins

Georgia United Credit Union

Cindy Robbins of Georgia United Credit Union talks about what it looks like when your financial institution has your back. Georgia United is ranked as one of the largest and strongest credit unions in Georgia, with 19 local branches!

Nicole Love Hendrickson

Candidate for Gwinnett County Commission Chair

Public service has always been Nicole Love Hendrickson’s passion. That is a big reason that she’s in the running for Gwinnett County Commission Chair this year. In this episode, we get to know Nicole and her story!

Tina Herington

Suwannee Family Dentistry

Tina Herington is the founder of Suwannee Family Dentistry. She is also a pilot, an engineer, a mom, and probably also a ninja. Strap in… clean the windshield, go through the check list, and get ready for takeoff! This podcast is all about being yourself and not allowing what you do for a living define you!

Roger S. Green

Green Financial Resources

Roger S. Green, MSFS, CFP®, and the staff of his firm Green Financial Resources, LLC (GFR), have helped individuals and small businesses with their investment decisions since 1987.

