Where Smiles Get a Second Chance: Inside Jones & Copeland Smiles

There’s a certain kind of relief that happens the moment you realize you’re not being judged, and at Jones & Copeland Smiles in Buford, that feeling starts as soon as you walk through the door. Now entering its third year in a thoughtfully designed 7,500-square-foot facility, the practice was built around one simple idea: dental care should feel human, hopeful, and empowering.

Founded more than 15 years ago by Dr. Eric Jones and later joined by Dr. Katherine Copeland and Dr. Paul Hanna, Jones & Copeland Smiles has grown into much more than a dental office. It’s a place for people who’ve been putting off appointments, hiding their smiles, or quietly living with pain to finally feel seen. Patients arrive carrying stories shaped by fear, embarrassment, and frustration, and leave with clarity, comfort, and a plan that makes sense for their lives.

“We see so many patients who are struggling,” says Dr. Copeland. “Maybe they’re embarrassed to smile, maybe chewing hurts, or maybe they just don’t feel like themselves anymore. Our goal is to help them feel understood. It’s never just about teeth, it’s about confidence and quality of life.”

That philosophy shows up everywhere. The office feels nothing like a traditional dental clinic, with calming décor, open reception areas, digital operatories, overhead TVs, and even an in-house lab. Sedation dentistry is available for patients with anxiety, and the team promises something many people don’t expect from a dentist: zero lectures, zero judgment, no matter how long it’s been or what condition your teeth are in.

The care itself is just as modern. The practice offers everything from all-ceramic veneers and Invisalign to deep whitening and cosmetic treatments like Botox and fillers. Patients are walked through all their options, conservative, cosmetic, or somewhere in between, so they can choose what fits their goals, timeline, and budget.

Behind it all is Dr. Jones’ commitment to staying on the cutting edge of dentistry. With advanced training in IV sedation, bite alignment, and esthetic dentistry, plus a national lecturing and teaching background, he brings both expertise and heart to every case.

At the end of the day, Jones & Copeland Smiles is about restoring more than smiles. It’s about helping people enjoy food again, laugh without hesitation, and feel comfortable being themselves; something that resonates deeply in the Gwinnett community they proudly serve.

To learn more or schedule a visit, call 770-284-5713 and discover why so many patients say this dental experience feels completely different.