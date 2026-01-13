Grow Your Biz, Meet Your Tribe

If you’ve ever left a business workshop with a notebook full of ideas but no real connections, you are not alone. Gwinnett’s entrepreneurs tend to want both the how and the who. This spring, the Gwinnett Chamber is leaning into that exact reality with the launch of the Elevate Business Series, a refreshed program designed for founders and small business leaders who want practical growth and a stronger local network.

Kicking off February 24, 2026, Elevate replaces the Chamber’s former Small Business Series with something more layered and intentional. Think less sit and listen, more learn and connect. The goal is not just to teach business owners how to adapt in a shifting economy, but to help them build relationships that last beyond the coffee break.

Education That Knows the Assignment

Elevate Business Series sessions are built around real issues local businesses are navigating right now. Topics focus on trust, technology, leadership, and growth, with a strong emphasis on usable takeaways rather than buzzwords. One early session dives into earning trust in the AI era, a topic that feels especially timely as automation and digital tools continue to reshape how businesses operate and communicate.

Each session blends expert insight with room for conversation, so attendees are not just absorbing information but applying it in real time. It’s education that respects your schedule and your experience, whether you’re launching your first venture or fine tuning a business you have been running for years.

Where Networking Actually Works

What sets the Elevate Business Series apart is how intentionally it weaves networking into the experience. These are not forced icebreakers or awkward room laps. The series is designed to create natural moments to meet people who understand Gwinnett’s business landscape and are facing similar challenges.

Attendees can expect:

High value conversations with fellow founders and decision makers

Access to local leaders plugged into Gwinnett’s economic direction

A sense of community that feels supportive, not competitive

The launch of the Elevate Business Series also reflects a broader commitment across Gwinnett County to support homegrown businesses. As the county continues to grow, programs like this help ensure local entrepreneurs are not just keeping up but leading the way.

For anyone looking to sharpen their business edge in 2026, Elevate is a smart place to start the year with momentum and people who want to see you win.

Discover more programs supporting Gwinnett businesses at guidetogwinnett.com/community-improvement-districts.