Where to Find the Food Trucks!

If you’re the kind of person who checks your favorite food truck’s location like you’re tracking a migrating bird, Suwanee’s got good news: the hunt is over. With the arrival of Town Center on Main & Delay Nature Park— a brand-new food truck park—street food now has a permanent parking spot! Besides the rolling food, this spot is complete with twinkle lights, an outdoor bar, and enough picnic tables to make your group text feel like an event invite.
The space is already open, but it’s going full showstopper on August 24! Suwanee is preparing to throw the “Greatest Evening on Earth,” officially debuting the truckin’ awesome Town Center on Main & DeLay Nature Park.
The Greatest (Food Truck) Evening on Earth!
Town Center on Main’s grand opening kicks off at 6 p.m. on August 24 with a full lineup of food vendors, balloon artists, live performers, and caricature sketches! At 6:30, the ribbon will officially be cut at Suwanee Circle. And to top it off? A Movie on the Lawn screening of The Greatest Showman starts at 7:30 p.m., making this not just a park opening—but an open invitation to kick back and stay awhile! So grab your food truck taco (or whatever else is your taste), sit back and enjoy the show.
Your Unofficial Food Truck Triangle
Suwanee Circle might be the new kid, but Gwinnett’s been building a reputation for food truck loyalty for years. The secret sauce? These places don’t make you wait for a festival to find the goods!
- Truck & Tap in Downtown Duluth runs a different truck every day, no scavenger hunt required. One night it’s Chinese-Jamaican fusion from Yaardie Eats (May 15), the next it’s buttery lobster rolls from Lobster Dogs (May 22). Wash it down with one of 20+ rotating craft beers, from Georgia favorites like Creature Comforts to high-octane Belgians. They’ve got live music on deck nearly every night, plus weekend sets that go late—because tacos taste better with a soundtrack!
- Lilburn’s Food Truck Tuesdays are more of a once-a-month affair, but they show up strong. So look forward to the next Food Truck Tuesday on June 11! You’ll see how Lilburn City Park transforms into a picnic party with local eats and live music from the bandshell. It’s the kind of low-key Tuesday that reminds you why you moved here—and why you bring lawn chairs everywhere, just in case!
There’s no GPS required to go food truck hunting. Just keep on truckin’, follow your nose—and maybe your neighborhood’s group chat! Dinner’s on wheels tonight, and it’s parked right where you want it.
