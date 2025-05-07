Where to Find the Food Trucks!

If you’re the kind of person who checks your favorite food truck’s location like you’re tracking a migrating bird, Suwanee’s got good news: the hunt is over. With the arrival of Town Center on Main & Delay Nature Park— a brand-new food truck park—street food now has a permanent parking spot! Besides the rolling food, this spot is complete with twinkle lights, an outdoor bar, and enough picnic tables to make your group text feel like an event invite.



The space is already open, but it’s going full showstopper on August 24! Suwanee is preparing to throw the “Greatest Evening on Earth,” officially debuting the truckin’ awesome Town Center on Main & DeLay Nature Park.



The Greatest (Food Truck) Evening on Earth!

Town Center on Main’s grand opening kicks off at 6 p.m. on August 24 with a full lineup of food vendors, balloon artists, live performers, and caricature sketches! At 6:30, the ribbon will officially be cut at Suwanee Circle. And to top it off? A Movie on the Lawn screening of The Greatest Showman starts at 7:30 p.m., making this not just a park opening—but an open invitation to kick back and stay awhile! So grab your food truck taco (or whatever else is your taste), sit back and enjoy the show.



Your Unofficial Food Truck Triangle

Suwanee Circle might be the new kid, but Gwinnett’s been building a reputation for food truck loyalty for years. The secret sauce? These places don’t make you wait for a festival to find the goods!

There’s no GPS required to go food truck hunting. Just keep on truckin’, follow your nose—and maybe your neighborhood’s group chat! Dinner’s on wheels tonight, and it’s parked right where you want it.



