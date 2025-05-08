Classical Brilliance Meets Pop Power—Experience Gwinnett Symphony Live on May 18

Everybody loves a good season finale—especially when it’s got an unforgettable soundtrack. Your favorite movie/show’s big moments wouldn’t hit the same without the music. That’s the power of a symphony! Gwinnett Symphony is bringing that same energy for their Masterworks V: Pictures at an Exhibition; Choral POPS! season finale on Sunday, May 18. And if a cinematic-level experience isn’t enough, how about discounted tickets? Yeah, we thought that’d grab your attention—keep reading!



What makes this night so special isn’t just the music—it’s the mix. The Symphony’s world-class musicianship and diverse programming, from genres to generations, slays every time.



Plus, you’ll have a chance to dress the part! Dust off those bell bottoms and platform shoes, because the Symphony is hosting a Costume Contest for the Best 70s Attire. So, show up looking groovy!



“Gwinnett Symphony concerts aren’t what most people imagine when they hear the word symphony,” says Pam Cook, who sings with the chorus and serves on the board of directors. “We bring high-quality music to the stage in an extraordinary way with a modern flair. Experience it for yourself at our May 18th season finale!”



The night kicks off when the Orchestra takes the stage with Smetana’s Moldau, a piece that flows like a river—calm one moment, unpredictable the next, just like life! Even if it’s new to you, it’s got that whimsical Harry Potter soundtrack vibe. Then comes Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition (orchestrated by Ravel), a dramatic crowd-pleaser from a Russian composer who knew how to turn feelings into music—and we’re still listening 150 years later! After, the night shifts into high energy with Choral POPS!, including a sing-along for all generations… but maybe leave the high notes to the chorus! You’ll delight in Simon & Garfunkel’s folk, ABBA’s disco bangers, The Cranberries and Robbie Williams’ ’90s anthems, the ‘60s Mamas & Papas top hit, and P!NK’s pop hit that takes you back to your “first high school crush” days.



You won’t want to miss this season finale, that’s for sure! This special Gwinnett Symphony concert is all going down Sunday, May 18th at 5 PM at Norcross First Methodist Church (2500 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA 30071). And as a thank you for reading, the Gwinnett Symphony is offering 25% off tickets with the code GWINMAG25 (limit of 10). With a sense of “forward motion,” grab your tickets HERE. See you May 18th for a night to remember!



Want to know more about the remarkable Gwinnett Symphony? Head to www.gwinnettsymphony.org for all the details. And if you want to get in on the action, click to set up an audition or serve as a volunteer by emailing supportus@gwinnettsymphony.org to help unleash the harmony across Gwinnett!