All Aboard the Robo-Ride

Next time you step into an Uber, you may not have to rate your driver. Scratch that—you may not have a driver. Driverless cars are no longer a thing of the future—they’re right here in our own backyard.

Want to grab a bite of lunch or do some shopping? In Peachtree Corners, you can do that and more all without getting behind the wheel. Thanks to a partnership between May Mobility and Curiosity Lab, Peachtree Corners is now home to Georgia’s first public, fully driverless vehicle service. It’s free, it’s real, and yes—you can ride in it right now.

So how does it work? May Mobility’s self-driving Toyota Siennas are cruising around Technology Parkway Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Just download the May Mobility app, request a ride, and you can hop in at one of the eight stops along the route. But this isn’t your mom’s minivan. You’ll glide past City Hall, local restaurants, office parks, hotels, and more—all without a human driver.

If you’re freaking out at the prospect of being chauffeured by…well, no one…you’re not alone. But these vans didn’t just roll off the assembly line last night. They’ve all been tested at Curiosity Lab, Gwinnett’s own tech playground. This is a 500-acre innovation zone in Peachtree Corners where companies can test things like smart traffic lights, drones, delivery robots, and—yep—autonomous vehicles. The roads in and around the lab are real streets with real traffic, which makes it a perfect place to test self-driving cars in the real world, not just in some lab or simulation. Basically, it’s where the future gets its test drive.

But you may be asking—what’s the point? What’s wrong with a good, old-fashioned car that isn’t run by computers? Nothing, really. But driverless cars do have perks. Autonomous vehicles can help reduce traffic, lower emissions, and improve mobility for folks who can’t drive (think seniors or people with disabilities).

Plus, attracting high-tech companies to the area means new jobs, new businesses, and a boost to the local economy. Big brands like T-Mobile are getting in on the action, supplying strong 5G service so the vans can talk to each other and their surroundings in real time.

And let’s be honest—how cool is it that Gwinnett is leading the way with self-driving cars before half the country even has decent public transit? Next time someone says, “Nothing ever happens in Gwinnett,” just smile and tell them we’ve got cars that drive themselves.

Well, what are you waiting for? If you’re curious, go check it out! Grab the May Mobility app and take a ride. It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s happening right in your backyard.



Rev your motor before you go, though, at www.guidetogwinnett.com/automotive-and-transportation!