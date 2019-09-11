Who will be the next Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year?

Local educators honored as schools select Teachers of the Year

Every year, Gwinnett County Public Schools recognizes teachers from each school for their outstanding work to teach and help our students. And each year, one teacher is named GCPS’s “Teacher of the Year.”

Last year, Heidi Campbell, a language arts teacher at Parkview High School, was named the 2019 Teacher of the Year. In 2018, the honor went to Doug Doblar, a 4th and 5th grade elementary math and sciences teacher at Head Elementary. In 2017, Jamie Lynn McFarland of Rock Springs Elementary School received the title for her work as a Special Education Teacher.

The process has begun once again with the designations of one teacher from each school in the GCPS system.

The first step of the district’s search for its 2019-20 Gwinnett County Public Schools Teacher of the Year (TOTY) is complete and 139 local school Teachers of the Year have been designated as tops in their schools.

“Our Teachers of the Year exemplify the high expectations that our Gwinnett parents and community have for every teacher in every classroom,” says Dr. Jonathan Patterson, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Support. “They are selected by their peers because of the great things they do for students every day, and they are models of excellence for their colleagues as well. We are grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate their passion and their dedication to their students and their profession.”

Every year, the school system honors the passion and commitment of its teachers during the annual Teacher of the Year recognition process that takes place during the fall. These 139 local school honorees will move into the next phase of the TOTY process as they are considered for the systemwide honor. Later this month, this group will be narrowed down to 25 semifinalists. From that group, six finalists will be chosen in mid-October. The annual Teacher of the Year banquet and the announcement of this year’s top teacher in Gwinnett County will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

The selection process for choosing the TOTY is an extensive one, lasting over several months.

Step 1 — All teachers at each participating Gwinnett school nominate and vote for their local school Teacher of the Year.

Step 2 — The applications for all 139 school-level Teachers of the Year are screened and 25 semifinalists for the county-level honor are selected.

Step 3 — The 25 semifinalists’applications are scored to determine the six finalists.

Step 4 — A selection committee visits the classrooms of the six finalists and conducts thorough interviews with each educator. The committee looks for original teaching methods, studies the educator’s teaching philosophy, considers the influence the teacher has had on the teaching practices of his or her colleagues, and reviews any special class projects the teacher has initiated.

Step 5 — From the six finalists, the committee will select a Teacher of the Year for each level — elementary, middle, and high. One of the level winners will be recognized as GCPS’ 2019-20 Teacher of the Year.

We’ll have to wait until November to see which nominee is named GCPS’s 2020 Teacher of the Year. Until then, see which teachers were nominated from each school: