Woah! Gwinnett’s Population Nearing One Million!

Can you believe it? According to an estimate by the Atlanta Regional Commission, the county’s population totals 925,800, which is 15,100 more than the previous year.

The county has added more than 120,000 people since 2010. That makes Gwinnett County the second-most populated county in the region, behind only Fulton County, which has just over one million. Think we can catch them?

With over 900,000 residents, Gwinnett’s population is greater than the 75 smallest countries’ populations. The country with the closest population to us is Djibouti with just under 975,000 residents.

Gwinnett could fit everyone from Greenland over 16 times. Gwinnett would need 12 Mercedes-Benz stadiums to fit all its residents. If you add up the entire populations of the smallest 31 countries, the total is still less than Gwinnett’s. I’d say that’s pretty big. And we’re only getting bigger.

Each of metro Atlanta’s 10 counties saw population increases in the past year, pushing the region’s total to 4.6 million. Fulton and Gwinnett counties added the most residents, while the highest growth rates occurred in Cherokee and Henry counties and the City of Atlanta.

“The Atlanta region’s growth remains strong, driven by our diverse economy and great quality of life,” said Doug Hooker, executive director of ARC. “But to ensure our region’s future success, we must continue to invest in our region’s infrastructure and tackle key issues like housing affordability and equity.”

The region’s growth rate, while still among the highest in the past decade, has slowed slightly – dropping to 1.6%, down from 1.8% in 2017 and 1.7% in 2018. Take a look at the fancy-looking chart below.

ARC’s 2019 population estimates illustrate an interesting reality. There a story of continued growth in the City of Atlanta amid a surge in multifamily housing. The city added 10,900 residents in the past year, the most this decade, and is now home to more than 470,000 people, a number not seen since the 1970s.

To prepare for even more growth in the future, Gwinnett and other metro Atlanta counties must plan well.

“Regional planning is key to preparing for the region’s continued growth,” said Kerry Armstrong, ARC Board Chair. “Population change impacts many issues that affect the quality of life for metro Atlanta, such as transportation, the economy, and natural resources.”