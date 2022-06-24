Talking Financial Fitness with Roger S Green.

What does it mean to “right size’ your life? Often having a lot of money is different from being good with money! We all want to be good, but we’re sometimes unwilling to show our hand and ask the questions that need answering!

How do you save money? How can you pay off debt, fund college, retire someday? What are the basics of financial fitness that you need to know? Well my friends, listen and learn!

Whether you are just getting started, building your assets during peak career years, heading into retirement, living life in retirement, or simply wanting a second opinion on your existing plan, this podcast is here to help!



“Your Green” is a new video and audio podcast where we cover a different topic related to your personal financial fitness. Each month we will talk with Roger S Green as he shares the knowledge he’s acquired from helping individuals and small business owners do more with their money for the last 35 years.

In this first episode, we talk through the basics that everyone needs to know when it comes to your financial fitness.



These are just a few of the basics we cover in this episode:

•Start saving and investing as early as possible with as much money as you can. Compounded growth over time is the strongest tool you have to retire comfortably. Pay yourself first and don’t take money from these assets along the way.

•Invest money you do not plan to spend for at least five years in equity investments. Your goal should be achieving long term capital appreciation. Most investors should avoid individual company stocks entirely.

•Make full use of company sponsored retirement plans, such as 401(k)s. Invest as much as you can, as early as possible. Avoid company stock investments within your 401k and diversify amongst the funds available.

•Keep the money you will need in the next one to three years in readily accessible cash reserves such as a bank savings accounts or CD.

•DIVERSIFY your investments over multiple asset categories and within an asset category.

Listen here as we talk with Roger about YOUR GREEN, and subscribe so you never miss an episode!

Roger Green is an Investment Adviser Representative offering securities and advisory services offered through Cetera Advisors LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity. Roger Green is located at 3700 CRESTWOOD PKWY STE 140, DULUTH, GA 30096. For a comprehensive review of your personal situation, always consult with a tax or legal advisor. Neither Cetera Advisors LLC nor any of its representatives may give legal or tax advice. All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. A diversified portfolio does not assure a profit or protect against loss in a declining market. These examples are hypothetical only, and do not represent the actual performance of any particular investments. Investments in securities do not offer a fixed rate of return. Principal, yield, and/or share price will fluctuate with changes in market conditions and when sold or redeemed, you may receive more or less than originally invested. Dollar cost averaging will not guarantee a profit or protect you from loss, but may reduce your average cost per share in a fluctuating market. Best of Gwinnett winners are chosen via voting and editors’ input, & opinions are vetted with the use of other available information. Awards and inclusion in lists cannot be considered a guarantee of future performance or success.