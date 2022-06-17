Mental Health Matters! Project F.I.R.S.T

In the latest exciting episode of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast, we sat down with Lawrenceville Police Department and Co-Responders from View Point Health to learn about a new program to assist in mental health crisis calls.

Lawrenceville is calling the partnership Project F.I.R.S.T. — the acronym means “For Intensive Response and Supportive Transitions.” It’s a new relationship between the Lawrenceville Police Department and ViewPoint Health. In short, the partnership with these mental health professionals help police handle crisis calls in a much more productive manner. Of all the calls that could end in arrests, most can now be diverted to specialized health services custom fit for each situation.

Still, the police programs that make use of co-responding mental health professionals tend to raise a ton of questions in the community. So, how exactly does this work? What kind of 911 calls are we talking about? How effective is this and what exactly is the point? Does this mean psychologists are going to be talking down bank robbers? What is this world coming to? Well, it’s not that! But that kind of rumor is exactly why we wanted to have the conversation! In this episode of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast we ask all the questions and help bring some clarity over what can sometimes be a confusing topic. Get the facts and get informed, you will be glad that you did!