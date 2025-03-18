Your home tells your story.

From the photos on the walls to the scuff marks in the hall, your home is marked by events big and small that shape your life. It’s the place that holds memories and the place you plan for big, new dreams.

Buying and selling your home can be daunting, especially when the options online are overwhelming. How can you sort the good from the bad in the endless, scrolling apps? How important are schools, shopping options, and proximity to work? Will this home be a good investment for your future? These are the questions Peggy Slappey Properties loves to help you answer, and the very reason this local company won the 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award, an honor decided by votes from the community at guidetogwinnett.com.

For over 40 years, PSP has been an expert guide for home buyers, sellers, renters, and builders. They do more than home listings; they connect people with places that fit their lives. Whether you’re ready to buy, sell, or invest, their expert agents make every step seamless and stress-free.

When you treat clients like friends, know the market inside and out, and bring decades of expertise to the table, people notice. Peggy Slappey Properties is in the business of enriching lives, one story at a time, one home at a time. If 2025 is your year to buy or sell a home, Peggy Slappey Properties is excited to get started.

Contact Phone: 770-271-5555

Main Office: 2160 Morningside Drive, Suite 250, Buford, GA 30518

Hamilton Mill Location: 1862 Auburn Rd, Dacula, GA, 30019

Website: www.PSPONLINE.com