Making Oral Surgery Less Scary, One Happy Patient at a Time

At this point, Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery (AOFS) may need a larger trophy case. For the tenth consecutive year, they have been honored with the 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award, reinforcing their reputation as the trusted experts in oral and facial surgery. This prestigious recognition is not just another industry accolade—it’s a distinction decided by real patients and the Gwinnett community who have experienced firsthand the exceptional care AOFS provides in resolving issues such as wisdom teeth concerns, TMJ disorders, dental implants, facial reconstruction, and missing teeth.



While no one typically looks forward to seeing an oral surgeon, when the need arises, it’s crucial to choose a team with expertise in finding the best solutions. With 27 highly skilled doctors across 25 locations, AOFS has spent over 40 years improving the lives of their patients, helping them eat, speak, and smile without pain. From emergency tooth extractions to advanced facial reconstruction, AOFS turns procedures into opportunities for improved functionality and confidence.



Congratulations to AOFS on yet another well-deserved Best of Gwinnett award! If you’re looking for trusted care, the community has already spoken. Here’s to another year of making Gwinnett a healthier, happier place—one confident smile at a time!



Contact

Phone: 478-401-1527



Locations: Alpharetta, Calhoun, Canton, Cartersville, Cumberland, Cumming, Dawsonville, Douglasville, Dunwoody, East Cobb, Fayetteville, Hamilton Mill, Hembree, Johns Creek, Kennestone, Newnan, Rome, Roswell, Stockbridge, Sugar Hill, Sugarloaf, West Cobb, Woodstock



Website: www.atlantaoralsurgery.com