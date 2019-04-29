Gwinnett Purchases 103 Acres From OFS

Gwinnett County has purchased over half of the OFS Brightwave Solutions site on I-85 at Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

A $35.435 million bond issue financed the purchase. The annual debt service will be about $2.5 million, which the County anticipates will be covered by revenues from ongoing film production plus lease payments from OFS.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash said the land and buildings in this acquisition will continue to be used for feature film productions even as the county seeks a private sector partner to create an urban style mixed use community on the site.

In addition, a portion of the site will likely be used for a multi-modal transit station in the future.

“The site along the Jimmy Carter Boulevard corridor is one of the premier pieces of real estate in metro Atlanta, which makes this a good deal for our community and a strategic investment in its long-term success,” said Nash. “This purchase gives us a greater say in the site’s potential redevelopment. “

The site has been a principal production facility for more than 35 movie and TV productions in recent years, including multiple major film franchises. OFS will continue to manage and operate the studio space on behalf of Gwinnett County.