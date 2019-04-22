Legendary Professional and Collegiate Team Physician Honored by Gwinnett Medical Center’s Sports Medicine Program

Dr. John Bergfeld honored at dinner for physicians and healthcare leaders

Gwinnett Medical Center’s (GMC) Sports Medicine Program announced today that it honored world-renowned orthopedic surgeon John Bergfeld, MD during its recent annual banquet at the 1818 Club.

Bergfeld, director of the operating room and senior surgeon in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, was named the 2019 Pioneer of Sports Medicine Award winner. The yearly honor recognizes an elite physician who has made a significant impact in the field of sports medicine and in the treatment of athletes.

The award adds another impressive recognition to Bergfeld’s list of career accomplishments that include, among many, election to the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine Hall of Fame and designation as the profession’s “Mr. Sports Medicine.”

“As Gwinnett Medical Center looks to advance Sports Medicine, we also want to applaud those professionals who contributed to the foundation of the practice,” said Nish Patel, Gwinnett Medical Center-Duluth administrator. “It’s their insights and revolutionary techniques that we continue to build upon today to create advancements for the region and beyond.”

A well-known figure in Cleveland sports, Bergfeld served as team physician of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns for 28 seasons and for the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA for 23. He continues to serve as a consultant surgeon for both professional sports organizations and has been active as team physician for Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio for nearly a quarter century.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by Gwinnett Medical Center with the Pioneer in Sports Medicine Award,” said Dr. Bergfeld. “GMC has an established reputation in achieving excellence for patients under the care of their sports medicine physicians; their reputation further underscores the honor of receiving this award.”

Bergfeld received his undergraduate degree from Bucknell University where he was a member of the school’s football team. He earned his medical degree from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University School of Medicine and went on to serve the nation as chief of orthopedics at the U.S. Naval Academy hospital in Annapolis, Md.

GMC’s Sports Medicine Program is nationally recognized for not only treating injuries, but the whole athlete. Services include orthopedic medicine and surgery, sports psychology, concussion treatment, rehabilitation and physical therapy, and fitness and performance enhancement.