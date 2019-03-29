Snellville Lions Club. 67 Years and Counting.

One of Snellville Georgia best kept secret is the Snellville Lions Club in Gwinnett County. USA. They are a member of Lion International the largest service organization of 101 years with 1.4 million members worldwide. The club has 32 members with an average age of 70 years. Over the years the Club has been fundraising with multiple yearly activities which include events such as: White Cane, Belk’s; Flapjack, Brooms and Mops sale; Snellville Tree Lightning; Snellville Fall Festival; Snellville Days; Pecan Sales; Golf Tournament; Relay for Life and Public Safety Night.

The funds raised are 100 percent donated to multiple State and National programs. In 2016-2017, they donated $22,856 and in 2017-2018 $20,856 and close to the same will be distributed for the 2018 to 2019 to charities which include: Camp Dove; Snellville Police Explorers; Canine Companion; Learning Ally; Leader Dog Program; Lions Club International Foundation; South Gwinnett Co-op; Jim Powell Scholarship program that provide 3 high school seniors funds for college; Georgia Lions Camp; Georgia Lions Lighthouse multiple donations; Camp Kudzu; American Cancer Society; Dictionaries for 3rd graders; Hunger Relief; Thanksgiving baskets for needy families; Goodies basket for Lenora Church Firemen and multiple other community welfare programs.

Lion’s motto is “We Serve” and serving is what they do. They have been helping others over the years with their multiple service activities. The Snellville Lions Club provides a number of community services that include the collection of used eyeglasses, cell phones and hearing aids. 5 of their members go to the Georgia Lions Lighthouse. 5582, Peachtree Road, Chamblee. GA. 30341 each Tuesday 9am to 2pm and sort, wash, test, package and ship eyeglasses for distribution to groups in the United States going abroad on missions. Help is always needed with this and multiple projects. Membership is open to the public. Join them for their meeting every first and third Thursday at Walton EMC, 3645, Lenora Church Road, Snellville. GA. 30039 at 7.00pm. For further information on membership please contact Lion Harold Walker Tel: 404 376 2126.