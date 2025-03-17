20 Years.  20 “WINS.”  THOUSANDS of STUNNING Smiles.

Some things aren’t up for debate- like having a superb Dentist can make all the difference in your appearance and confidence. Just ask the patients of North Atlanta Center for Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry, led by the skilled hands of Dr. Ashley Curington for over 27 years. She has been Voted a BEST OF GWINNETT Award winner since 2004.

This elite, concierge Buford-based practice offers services from routine dentistry and cleanings to specialized treatment and cosmetics, including veneers, implants, Botox, Juvederm, Invisalign, extractions, esthetic dental restorations, dentures and partials, etc.

Winning “Best of Gwinnett” for 2 decades doesn’t happen by chance. Rather, it came with thoughtful preparation of each patients concerns. By anticipating their treatment needs and skillfully curating their dental care in a warm and homestyle environment, Dr. Curington builds trust with superior quality.

Want true excellence in dentistry? Searching for a trusted partner in crafting that perfect smile? Look no further…Dr. Ashley Curington is the artistic dental magician for you!

Phone: 770-932-1115

Address: The Mason Building: 900 Morningside Dr, Suite 201, Buford, GA 30518

Website: www.BufordDentist.com

Email: info@drashleycurington.com