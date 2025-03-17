Gwinnett’s Favorite Fix for Creaky Knees and Sore Backs

One wrong step, one awkward twist, or maybe just years of wear and tear—suddenly, your body’s filing a complaint. Whether it’s a bum knee, a frozen shoulder, or a back that refuses to cooperate, Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta is here to get you moving again. And the people of Gwinnett agree. That’s why they just snagged the 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award, hosted by guidetogwinnett.com. This isn’t some participation trophy—patients voted Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta the best because when life takes a toll on your joints, they deliver real solutions.

With 22 locations and a stacked lineup of orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists, and pain management specialists, Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta tackles sports injuries, joint replacements, spine surgery, and all the aches and pains in between. Need an MRI? They’ve got it. Urgent orthopedic care? That too. Basically, if your musculoskeletal system is throwing a tantrum, they know how to calm it down. No gimmicks, just expert care designed to help you heal, recover, and get back to doing what you love—whether that’s running marathons or just picking up your grandkids without wincing.

So what’s the big deal about winning Best of Gwinnett? It means real people trust Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta to help them survive injuries, thrive in recovery, and fix the problems that slow them down. Because when it comes to your health, you deserve the best—and now it’s official.

Earning the Best of Gwinnett Award isn’t just a title—it’s proof that Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta delivers when it matters most. Patients voted them the best because they provide real solutions for injuries, chronic pain, and getting back to life without limits. Whether you’re bouncing back from surgery, rehabbing a sports injury, or just trying to move without wincing, their team has the expertise to make it happen. Because when it comes to your health, you shouldn’t have to settle.

Contact

Phone: 770-953-6929



Locations: Aiken, Augusta Downtown, Austell, Brookhaven, Cartersville, Covington, Douglasville, Evans, Fayetteville, Lawrenceville, Johns Creek, Macon, Marietta, McDonough, Newnan, Peachtree City, Piedmont West, Rockdale, Snellville, Stockbridge, The Battery Atlanta, Woodstock



Website: www.orthoatlanta.com

