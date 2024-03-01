The Manely Firm: All Family Law. All Around the World. 

In the heart of a community where entrepreneurial spirit thrives and innovation is celebrated, a beacon of excellence shines brightly with The Manely Firm, P.C.’s recent accolade at the 2023 Best of Gwinnett Awards. This prestigious recognition is not just a testament to the firm’s unwavering dedication to family law but also a celebration of the trust and confidence bestowed upon them by those they serve in Family Law and Estate Planning matters.

The Best of Gwinnett Awards, a hallmark of excellence within the community, are decided through the voices of customers, a true reflection of the impact and service excellence of businesses. The Manely Firm’s triumph in this arena for the fourth year in a row speaks volumes about their deep-rooted commitment to the clients they serve.

“Go ahead. Dream. Plan. I focus on the family law, so you can focus on the family,” says founder of The Manely Firm, P.C., Attorney Michael Manely. The only all family law attorney to win unanimous decisions before both the United States Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of Georgia, it’s a distinction that shows both Manely and his team are confident in winning cases.

The Manely Firm, P.C. is recognized throughout the state and the world as a leader in Domestic and International Family Law. The Firm also proudly handles Estate Planning and Probate cases. The Manely Firm, P.C. has been successfully practicing for over 30 years and is committed to providing unparalleled legal strategy and concierge-level support to every client they serve. The Firm offers a powerhouse legal team of experienced attorneys, paralegals, client care coordinators, and legal administrators to pursue resolution for family legal matters with a focus on identifying and furthering the needs, wants, hopes, dreams and aspirations of the clients they serve. The Manely Firm understands the real-life impact family law matters can have and truly support clients through the entire legal process and beyond. The Firm asks each client to consider, “Where do you want to be in five years? Ten years?” And then strategically puts together a specific plan to reach those goals.

“In some ways practicing family law is like playing a very intricate game of chess. We apply a lot of those principles to the practice of family law. At the same time, we’re no-nonsense. We want to preserve the family dollar and we want to be direct about what we are trying to accomplish,” says Attorney Manely. “We have a commitment to community. We have a commitment to excellence. We have a commitment to family. And we have a commitment to efficiency.”

Choosing an attorney means choosing someone who will have the appropriate strategy to pursue your case and will take your unique circumstances into account. You want lawyers who understand the options and have thousands of previous cases under their belt. Maybe your case involves an international family law issue? The Manely Firm, P.C. proudly serves their clients in 10 languages, in addition to English, and have detailed knowledge and experience of working with foreign courts, particularly under the Hague Convention. The Firm is also proud to announce the opening of their first international office, officially opening across the pond in London in spring 2024!

Currently with offices in Atlanta, Columbus, Cumming, Lawrenceville, Marietta and Savannah, The Manely Firm, P.C. has served clients all around Georgia and all over the globe. Additionally, the estate planning and probate division is led by a powerhouse team of three attorneys and two paralegals. For more than two decades, The Manely Firm has been helping clients create comprehensive estate plans customized to their unique needs and complex assets. They are proud to offer and encourage these services to all clients going through Family Law matters so they are truly prepared for the future once their case is resolved. They also eagerly assist new Estate Planning clients as they plan for their future to protect their legacy and avoid stressful and unnecessary challenges down the road.

The Manely Firm’s success at the Best of Gwinnett Awards is a testament to their professional integrity, community engagement, and the profound impact they continue to make in the lives of those they serve. Here’s to many more years of making a difference, one case at a time.

With a Lawrenceville office just off the Lawrenceville square, click here to visit the website The Manely Firm, P.C. or call the number below to speak with The Manely Firm today!

The Manley Firm, P.C.

844-248-8287