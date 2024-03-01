In the charming town of Grayson, Georgia, a roofing company has been making a remarkable impact, not just on roofs, but in the hearts of its community. Total Pro Roofing, under the leadership of Jason Carver, has become a household name, synonymous with reliability and excellence. This reputation has been consecrated year after year, as they’ve clinched the Best of Gwinnett Award consistently since 2016, a recognition based on customer votes. “Every vote we receive is a story of a job well done and a promise kept,” Carver remarks with pride.

Carver’s philosophy is simple yet profound: “We’re not just in the business of roofs; we’re in the business of trust.” This ethos has been the cornerstone of Total Pro Roofing’s operations for over 12 years. Total Pro Roofing’s services extend far beyond roofing itself. They offer a comprehensive suite of solutions including residential roofing, steep slope roofing, asphalt shingles, inspections, repairs, ventilation, and robust warranties for labor and materials.

Their commitment to a job well done doesn’t end with the completion of the project; they also prioritize the cleanup and disposal process, ensuring a hassle-free experience for their customers. Each service is executed with the same level of dedication and excellence that has become their trademark.

Total Pro Roofing strives to make complex processes like roof replacements and repairs simple and stress-free. Their in-home shingle consultations guide customers through their options, while educating and empowering them to make informed decisions. They handle interior and exterior painting as well as exterior wood repairs ensuring that customers receive full-service restoration following their roofing repairs.

Total Pro Roofing’s expertise isn’t confined to roofing and siding alone. They are specialists in seamless gutter installations, repairs, and gutter guards. Their willingness to explain the differences and advantages of different gutter sizes makes them a trusted choice in the industry.

Their corporate office, located just minutes from Lawrenceville, Snellville, and Loganville, is more than a business hub. It’s a testament to their growth and their deep roots in the local community. As members of NRCA & GARCA and holding an A+ BBB rating, they’re not just meeting standards; they’re setting them.

In an industry often marred by transient operations and fluctuating quality, Total Pro Roofing stands as a beacon of stability and excellence. Their story is not just one of winning awards; it’s a narrative of building a legacy, one roof at a time, anchored in the values of quality, trust, and community service. This is what makes Total Pro Roofing a true local hero and a perennial favorite in the Best of Gwinnett Awards.

Contact: 770-624-1009

Website: https://totalproroofing.com/

Location: 80 Grayson Industrial Pkwy.

Grayson, GA 30017