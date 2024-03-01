Lacour Family Dentistry has carved out a niche that resonates deeply with the values we cherish. Their recent accolade, the 2023 Best of Gwinnett Award, is not just a testament to their exceptional dental services but a story of commitment, passion, and community trust that has flourished over multiple decades.

The foundation of this thriving office was laid by Dr. Charles Stearns, who established the practice in the late 1960s. When Dr. Stearns passed the baton to Dr. Kevin Lacour in 2006, the transition was smooth, the commitment to outstanding dental care remained true and patient loyalty stayed strong. This community loyalty and a high standard of patient care has persisted as Dr. Jeremy Smith leads the practice into the future.

Dr. Smith, a visionary dentist whose journey in dentistry is as inspiring as it is impressive. With over 20 years of private practice experience across Florida and Georgia, Dr. Smith’s roots in Kentucky, where he grew up and initiated his path in biology and dentistry, laid the foundation for a remarkable career. A soccer player turned dental expert, his early admittance to the University of Louisville School of Dentistry marked the beginning of a lifelong commitment to dental excellence.

Dr. Smith’s tenure in Florida, working alongside instructors at the Pankey Institute for Advanced Dental Education, honed his skills in cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry. However, it was his move to Georgia that rounded out his expertise, working with Dr. Bill Williams, a renowned figure in the dental community. Together, they achieved eight straight Best of Gwinnett Awards, a streak that Dr. Smith has proudly continued at Lacour Family Dentistry.

Lacour Family Dentistry’s approach to dental care emphasizes not just the technical aspects of dentistry but the human connection. Whether it’s cosmetic, general, or restorative dentistry, the team ensures every patient feels like part of the family, offering a level of care and comfort that stands out in our community. This commitment to excellence and patient care is why they were voted by customers as the Best of Gwinnett in 2023, an award facilitated by GuidetoGwinnett.com, which is renowned for celebrating local businesses that embody the best in their field.

What makes the Best of Gwinnett Awards so special is its reliance on community votes. It’s not just about being good at what you do; it’s about making a real impact on those you serve. Lacour Family Dentistry’s win reflects their unwavering dedication to their patients and their craft, a hallmark of the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in our area.

This award is more than a badge of honor; it’s a reminder of the trust and bonds formed between a business and its community. It highlights how Lacour Family Dentistry has become a cornerstone of health and wellness in the area, contributing to the fabric of our community with each smile they restore and every patient they comfort.

The story of Lacour Family Dentistry and Dr. Jeremy Smith is a beacon for aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals everywhere. It shows that with passion, dedication, and a deep connection to the community, success is not just about winning awards; it’s about making a difference in the lives of those around you. As we celebrate their 2023 Best of Gwinnett Award, let’s also celebrate the spirit of excellence and community that defines the best of what we can achieve together.

Contact: 770-921-6606

Website: https://lacourfamilydentistry.com/

Location: 5400 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW – STE D

Lilburn, GA 30047