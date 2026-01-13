40 Years, One Epic Park Quest!

If you’ve lived in Gwinnett for more than five minutes, chances are a park has played a role in your life. Soccer Saturdays. Quiet walking loops. That one shady bench where you finally exhaled after a long week. This year, Gwinnett Parks and Recreation is celebrating 40 years of those everyday moments with a countywide adventure that feels equal parts throwback fun and modern scavenger hunt.

To mark the milestone, they have launched the GeoGwinnett: Park and Seek Challenge, a yearlong geocaching experience that invites residents to explore 16 of Gwinnett’s most scenic and beloved parks. The idea is simple: get outside, follow the clues, and see familiar spaces in a brand new way.

A Treasure Hunt Built for Real Life

This is not a hardcore competition or a tech-heavy puzzle marathon; the challenge was designed for real people with real schedules. Families, weekend walkers, curious teens, and longtime locals can all jump in without special gear or prior experience. Caches are placed along accessible trails, making the hunt approachable for all ages and mobility levels.

As you work your way through the parks, you’ll uncover small prizes along the way. Complete all 16 locations and you earn a commemorative reward that doubles as serious local bragging rights. More than anything, the challenge offers a reason to say yes to an afternoon outside, even when the couch looks tempting.

Expect stops that span the county’s personality, such as:

Historic corners near Lawrenceville that remind you how deep Gwinnett’s roots run

Riverside paths that slow your pace without asking

Wide open green spaces that feel like a reset button for busy weeks

Why It Feels Very Gwinnett

For four decades, Gwinnett Parks and Recreation has quietly shaped how the county gathers, plays, and breathes. Trails connect neighborhoods. Parks host everything from youth leagues to solo morning walks. This challenge is a celebration of that legacy, but it is also an invitation to keep using and loving these spaces in new ways.

The GeoGwinnett: Park and Seek Challenge runs all year, so there is no rush and no pressure to do it all at once. Start with the park you already know. End with one you have never visited. Somewhere in between, you’ll likely remember why Gwinnett’s parks have mattered for 40 years and why they still do.

