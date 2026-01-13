Meet Dr. Fernandez: A Family Physician Who Puts Patients First

For Dr. Fernandez, medicine has always been more than a profession. It’s a family tradition. Growing up with a nurse for a mother and a physician for a father, he spent much of his childhood around hospitals and clinics. That early exposure sparked a lifelong interest in medicine and a passion for caring for others.

Though he considered psychiatry and obstetrics, Dr. Fernandez ultimately chose family medicine because it gave him the ability to care for patients at every stage of life. “I like talking to people about family care, treating illnesses, and preventing them, from early age to old,” he explains. “Family Medicine allows me to do all of that and more.”

What patients notice most is his approachable style and the way he makes them feel like partners in their own health. “It’s rewarding when a patient leaves my office in a better place than they were when they walked in,” he says.

At AllCare, Dr. Fernandez has found the perfect fit. The practice blends walk-in and primary care, making it easier for patients to get the attention they need when they need it, without sacrificing continuity. Many of his patients first came in for urgent needs like a sore throat or knee pain. Once they experienced his compassionate approach, they chose to stay with him for ongoing primary care.

That seamless model is especially valuable during flu and cold season, when patients want quick access but also long-term support. Unlike many traditional offices with limited hours, AllCare offers 12-hour days and weekend appointments, meaning patients rarely wait more than a day or two to be seen.

Beyond medicine, Dr. Fernandez is a musician and artist who enjoys playing guitar and drums, and sketching portraits. At home, he and his wife of 10 years are raising four boys.

Whether treating an urgent illness or guiding a family through years of preventive care, Dr. Fernandez’s goal is the same: to make sure patients feel cared for, supported, and healthier than when they walked in.

