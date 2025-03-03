A Clean Pup Shouldn’t Mean a Messy Car

Some dogs love car rides. Others take one look at the open car door and become Olympic-level escape artists. Either way, loading up your furry friend for a trip to the groomer isn’t exactly the highlight of anyone’s day. That’s why DogsnFriends rolls up to your doorstep—literally—with their mobile dog grooming service. No stress. No car rides and hair-filled, muddy seats. Just a fresh, clean pup without ever leaving home. And their customers love them for it, voting them a 2024 Best of Gwinnett winner at www.guidetogwinnett.com.

Run by pet-loving duo Natalia and Nelson, DogsnFriends offers full grooming, mini spa sessions, nail trimming, de-shedding treatments, and even flea & tick care—all from the comfort of your driveway. Every dog gets one-on-one attention in a calm, kennel-free environment, making it ideal for pups who prefer their pampering without the chaos of a crowded salon.

Winning Best of Gwinnett 2024 proves what pet owners already know—dogs (and their humans) are happier when grooming is this easy. So whether your pup needs a quick touch-up or a full glam session, the groomer now comes to you. Because every dog deserves to look and feel their best—without the car ride drama.

Contact

Phone: 470-979-8167

Areas We Cover: Duluth, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Dunwoody, Lawrenceville

Email: dogsnfriends24@gmail.com

Website: www.dogsnfriends.us