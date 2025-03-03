Educating, Inspiring, and Elevating Every Student.

Education isn’t just about textbooks and tests—it’s about shaping futures, opening doors, and giving students the tools to succeed. And when it comes to doing just that, Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is leading the charge. The district just earned the 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award from GuideToGwinnett.com, proving that a commitment to effectiveness, empathy, equity, and excellence doesn’t go unnoticed. Even better? This award isn’t handed out by a panel of judges—it’s voted on by the community, the people who see firsthand the impact of a school system that goes above and beyond.

With 142 schools, 19 nationally certified career programs, and a network of 24,000 dedicated educators and staff, GCPS is more than just a school district—it’s a launchpad. From nationally recognized counseling programs to career pathways that prepare students for real-world success, they’re not just teaching—they’re transforming. Whether a student’s dream is to ace AP exams, earn college credit, or step straight into a skilled career, GCPS is setting them up to thrive.

At the end of the day, this award isn’t about the district itself—it’s about the students who will go on to change the world. Cheers to a year of shaping futures, fostering curiosity, and building a foundation where every student has the chance to succeed. Congratulations, GCPS—this win is well-earned!

