A Valentine’s Night with a Bite!

Sink your teeth into something a little different this Valentine’s Day with Braselton’s Gothic Valentine: Bites of Time. Hosted at the Braselton Civic Center on February 13, this 21 and up event invites you to enjoy an evening where romance meets storytelling, good food, and local artistry in a setting that feels intentional and fun.

Produced by the Braselton Players, a group known for bringing immersive, audience friendly performances to the community, the night is designed to be interactive without being overwhelming, making it easy to settle in, enjoy the atmosphere, and let the evening unfold naturally.

Romance with a Creative Twist

Instead of a single sit-down show, the evening features a series of short theatrical vignettes inspired by love, connection, and dark romantic stories that linger long after the moment passes. Guests move through the space at an easy pace, sampling themed cocktails alongside thoughtfully curated bites.

Early showtimes highlight savory hors d’oeuvres, while later sessions focus on desserts, giving attendees the option to tailor the night to their tastes. Gothic chic attire is encouraged, but the emphasis is on creativity rather than costumes. Rich colors, velvet textures, or simply dressing with intention all fit the mood.

Supporting Local Arts

Beyond the experience itself, Gothic Valentine: Bites of Time carries a meaningful purpose. Proceeds benefit the Braselton Arts Council, helping support programs that keep the town’s arts scene active, visible, and accessible.

The event feels well suited to Braselton’s personality. It is intimate, welcoming, and thoughtfully produced, drawing a crowd that values creativity and community. Couples, friend groups, and arts supporters will all find something to enjoy.

For those looking to celebrate Valentine’s night with warmth, originality, and a touch of theatrical flair, this evening offers a refreshing way to mark the occasion while supporting the people who make Braselton’s cultural scene thrive.

Browse Gwinnett’s Arts & Entertainment scene at guidetogwinnett.com/arts-entertainment.