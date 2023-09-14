Love it or hate it, every fall the cinnamon and nutmeg-laced grasp of pumpkin spice begins to take hold of everything. From bagels to coffees and candles to shampoo, there is not a single product that can avoid the autumnal scent and flavor.

Even things like trash bags, engagement rings, ramen noodles and SPAM have been turned into an orange homage.

There are plenty of things that should NOT be pumpkin spice-flavored, but there are also things that taste delicious that way. We’ve looked around and found some those…

Pumpkin Spice Latte – Starbucks

Arguably the king of all things fall flavored, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is an icon. The drink is returning for its 20th year – so this season is an anniversary! If you’ve never had one, the drink combines Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk and the flavor combination of real pumpkin puree (only since 2005, which means those first years were actually pumpkin free), cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.

Not in love with the drink that is synonymous with basic fall gal? The Starbucks fall menu also features two new seasonal beverages: Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, in addition to the returning Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. For food, you can pick from the new baked apple croissant, pumpkin cream cheese muffin, owl cake pop and pumpkin loaf (this is actually available year round).

Pumpkin Spice Overload – Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has decided to do a complete overload of all things pumpkin flavored this year. Like, you cannot escape pumpkin in any aspect of their fall menu. Every seasonal donut will have a pumpkin aspect, as well as coffees and drinks.

If you can’t get enough, even grocery stores are getting orange boxes filled with the pumpkin donut goodness.

NEW Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® doughnut swirled with decadent pumpkin buttercream icing and cream cheese icing, topped with a light dusting of cinnamon sugar.

NEW Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® doughnut hand-dipped in rich maple icing and topped with perfectly crunchy candied pecan pieces.

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut: Original Glazed doughnut brings just the right amount of pumpkin spice flavor in every melt-in-your-mouth bite.

Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: Glazed, old fashioned pumpkin spice cake doughnut is the perfect combination of crumbly cake and pumpkin spice flavor.

Pumpkin Spice Frosty – Wendy’s

We’re actually surprised this has never been done before. Frozen treats seem like the easiest avenue into fall-themed fun and McDonald’s certainly wasn’t going to take the step (broken machines and all) – so Wendy’s is bringing out the pumpkin punches.

The Pumpkin Spice Frost merges the texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite. It’s bringing the same fall spirit to the new Frosty Cream Cold Brew lineup. The Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew – smooth, cold-brewed coffee with classic Frosty creamer swirled to perfection over ice. Talk about a pumpkin pick-me-up!

Frosty creamer is apparently made from frosty, but you could always make your own “affogato” style dessert and just blend some creamy pumpkin goodness into your coffee. Notice how we didn’t say ice cream? Frostys can’t be defined as “ice cream”, even if they’ve got that soft serve texture.

PHOTO: Wendy’s Via PRN

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard – Dairy Queen

The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is pretty much just a pumpkin spice blizzard with a dollop of whip cream and some pie crusts. The blizzard is soft-serve mixed with pumpkin pie pieces, garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg. According to Dairy Queen “this flavor combo delivers an immediate fall escape for the pumpkin fanatic. One bite of this creamy, sweet treat and you’ll be ready to celebrate the season in all of its glory”. So take that to mean it’s going to be a fall explosion of flavor.

Don’t worry, there are plenty of other flavors in their fall line up if pumpkin ain’t ya thang.

babe wake up the Fall BLIZZARD Treat Menu just dropped!!!! pic.twitter.com/gH2NIo2Re5 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) August 31, 2023

Pumpkin Munchkin – Dunkin’ Donuts

If Starbucks has it, so does Dunkin’, and they’re adding a whole bunch to the lineup up so let’s dive in.

Pumpkin Swirl: notes of pumpkin, vanilla and fall spices. It’s blended with espresso and milk, then topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Nutty Pumpkin: pumpkin, cream and hazelnut.

Pumpkin Swirl: customize your drink by adding the swirl to hot or iced coffee, espresso drinks, cold brew or frozen coffee.

You can also anticipate the pumpkin donut, pumpkin munchkins and even Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams Goldfish.