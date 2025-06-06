Atlanta’s Radio, Unscripted: Independent & In Business

In a media world full of algorithms, syndication deals, and playlists recycled from coast to coast… Radio station WRFG 89.3 FM is still doing something wildly radical: thinking for itself! Since 1973, Atlanta’s Radio Free Georgia has been spinning jazz, blues, hip-hop, zydeco, world music, and local voices without a corporate script in sight. And thanks to its 100,000-watt signal, much of Gwinnett County can still catch it on an actual radio—no subscription or smart speaker required (unless you wanna be fancy)!

For listeners in Lawrenceville, Duluth, or Norcross, WRFG offers something the big radio conglomerates can’t: a human voice that actually lives nearby. Whether it’s community activists on air or volunteer DJs curating global grooves, this nonprofit station runs on local love—not ad dollars! And in a region where the majority of U.S. radio revenue flows through just a few major players… WRFG has survived—and even thrived—by staying small, scrappy, and powered by pledges.

Broadcast Power, Business Smarts

WRFG’s funding model relies entirely on individual donors and seasonal pledge drives, not corporate underwriting. That means no awkward mattress ads, no promos sandwiched between jingles… Just pure, locally produced content! It’s a structure that helped the station pivot smoothly to remote broadcasting during the pandemic while many larger outlets scrambled to adapt.

For Gwinnett listeners out of range? WRFG streams globally 24/7, offering everything from local and international news to soul deep cuts right from your phone or laptop. And this summer, they’re doubling down on listener engagement with seasonal giveaways, DJ-curated events, and even an ongoing oral history project of Atlanta’s Little Five Points!

For Gwinnett’s broadcast nerds, here are WRFG’s “numbers:”

Broadcasting range: ~100 miles from Atlanta tower

Content: 100% volunteer-created and community-based

Revenue: 0% corporate ads, 100% listener-supported

Streaming access: wrfg.org/listen

Radio by the Numbers (and the Feels)

Think no one listens to radio anymore? Think again! According to Pew Research Center, a whopping 82% of Americans ages 12 and up still tune in to terrestrial radio each week. That’s more than podcasts—and even television.

Radio also remains the top choice for in-car entertainment! And yes, that dashboard dial still has loyal fans in Gwinnett—especially during morning commutes and weekend errand runs. And while younger listeners may lean more digital, stations like WRFG are meeting them halfway with a mix of analog soul and digital convenience and mobile-friendly streaming.

PSA: Keep in mind, it’s much easier to track revenue and performance for major corporate stations than for smaller independent ones like WRFG—but these numbers give a sense of the landscape!

But beyond the stats, there’s the nostalgia, too! Everyone has that station—the one that played during summer break, first dates, or long drives to the beach. Maybe it was 99X, V-103, B98.5… OR something deep on the college radio FM dial that you found by accident and never let go!

WRFG taps into that same magic—offering space for voices, genres, and conversations that don’t always fit inside a commercial format. So what’s your go-to station these days, Gwinnett? And are you still tuning in? Well, you should!

