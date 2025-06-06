It’s Turtle Time! Fernbank’s Slow and Steady Exhibit!

You might not think turtles are summer’s breakout stars—but this season, they’re taking center stage at Fernbank Museum. Just a short drive from Gwinnett, their new Turtles exhibit is serving up science with a side of charisma. Whether you’re turtle-curious, turtle-obsessed, or just trying to keep the kids occupied for a few blessed hours, this immersive experience delivers: live reptiles, hands-on activities, bilingual signage, and yes—daily turtle cameos (no ninja masks, but still stars in their own right).

The exhibit dives into shell design, survival tactics, and how these ancient reptiles have adapted to nearly every environment on Earth. You’ll get an up-close look at turtle habitats, observe their behaviors in real time, and learn how Georgia’s conservation efforts are helping protect them for the long haul.

Where Science Gets Snappy

This isn’t just a “tortoise and hare” pit stop—it’s a full-body, full-brain experience. Interactive stations dig into turtle diets, nesting habits, and shell evolution. Live presentations with Fernbank educators bring the science to life, and sensory-friendly activities keep younger visitors engaged.

Come out of your shell for these highlights:

Live turtles in naturalistic habitats

Daily presentations featuring rescued turtles

Interactive learning on anatomy, reproduction, and habitats

Conservation stories featuring Georgia species

Content available in both Spanish and English

And if your schedule runs more happy hour than homeschool, don’t miss Fernbank… but LATER on June 27. The kids can’t come to this adults-only, after-hours event BUT… It pairs sports-themed science with full exhibit access—and yes, there’s a bar!

Turtles in the ’Net (Gwinnett, That Is)

While Fernbank tackles the global story, plenty of local turtles are making moves right here in Gwinnett. After a summer rain, you might spot Eastern box turtles, sliders, or the occasional snapper monster on the go—usually in search of nesting sites or temporary water havens. (Sliders, by the way, are our most land-loving turtles after the gopher tortoise—so if one’s cruising your lawn, don’t be surprised.)

A few turtle-traffic tips:

Let them cross in the direction they’re headed—no U-turns!

Only intervene if they’re in real danger (think Sugarloaf Parkway).

Snappers? Call animal control and give them space.

Avoid “helpful” redirection—it just throws them off!

When in doubt, a little patience and protection go a long way. Being a good neighbor means helping your slowest neighbors get where they’re going—safely.

Slow-Moving, High-Impact

The Turtles exhibit runs through September 1—just long enough to fit into your summer, but not long enough to procrastinate. Pair it with a walk-through of Fernbank’s WildWoods Walkway or one of their giant screen films… And you’ve got a day (or night) that’s smart, local, and a whole lot more memorable than another pool day!

Find more (air-conditioned) summer fun to snap about at www.guidetogwinnett.com/theater-venues-events-galleries-museums!