Steel Yourselves: Gwinnett Rolls with the Tariff Changes

If you’ve ever crawled down I-85 during rush hour and thought, “Could this traffic get any worse?”—well, it probably will, at least for a little while.

New federal tariffs on steel and aluminum are driving up costs for Gwinnett businesses involved in infrastructure projects, especially those working on the much-needed I-85 corridor improvements. But don’t worry—Gwinnett’s business community is already finding ways to adapt and keep things moving forward.

So… What exactly are the new tariffs? Steel and aluminum imports are now being taxed at 25%, which has caused material costs to spike drastically. Since the tariffs took effect, steel prices have jumped as much as 20-30%.

Many businesses in Gwinnett are feeling the impact of these new tariffs, but the construction industry is hurting the most. Higher material costs mean less profits, which in turn means that infrastructure projects—like that never-ending I-85 construction—are slowing down. And with a slew of major events, including the FIFA World Cup and the Super Bowl, headed to Atlanta in the next few years… It’s safe to say that the need for infrastructure improvements in Metro Atlanta will only grow.

Luckily, Gwinnett businesses aren’t throwing in the towel! Instead, they’re working hard to keep momentum going without sacrificing quality or safety—even if that means a few more months of detours and construction cones on your daily drive.

Companies like Porter Steel, based right here in Gwinnett, are adjusting on the fly by reworking budgets, communicating with partners, and finding smart ways to stay on schedule. Meanwhile, local leaders like Emory Morseberger, Executive Director of the Gateway85 Community Improvement District (CID), are pushing for a more predictable system. When it comes to tariffs, Morseberger’s plans don’t involve stopping progress. Instead, he and other local leaders are adapting to these unforeseen challenges in a smoother, more strategic way. The spirit here isn’t doom and gloom—it’s “Okay, how do we keep things moving?”

The good news is that Gwinnett’s economy is strong, with over $275 million in capital investments and more than 1,600 jobs created in recent infrastructure projects! This resilience shows the county’s commitment to growth despite challenges like tariffs and inflation.

So, yes, your commute on I-85 might get a little longer this summer… But these temporary hiccups are paving the way for a smoother, safer, and more efficient highway in the near future. In the meantime, consider catching up on podcasts (how about our Gwinnett Podcast?!) or trying a new playlist! Because if anyone knows how to handle Gwinnett traffic… It’s the people who build the roads themselves.

If you’re curious about other resilient Gwinnett businesses, from the construction industry to anything in between, then check out www.guidetogwinnett.com/construction-remodeling-contractors and www.guidetogwinnett.com/office-security-information-technologies!